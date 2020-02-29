Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham win, Brentford held

Fulham kept their Championship promotion hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Preston at Craven Cottage.

David Nugent's own goal saw them go in front, before Aboubakar Kamara sealed a late win for Scott Parker's side, who remain within five points of Leeds - who won 4-0 at Hull in the lunchtime kick-off.

Goals from Luke Ayling, Pablo Hernandez and two late efforts from Tyler Roberts saw Marcelo Bielsa's side move to within a point of leaders West Brom, who were shocked 1-0 at home by Wigan. Sam Morsy scored the decisive goal at The Hawthorns.

Brentford missed the chance to move up to fourth as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Cardiff, leaving Nottingham Forest in that position ahead of their trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm (kick-off is at 7.45pm).

Brentford led 2-0 at Cardiff with goals from Luka Racic (five) and Bryan Mbeumo (21) but the hosts hit back to draw 2-2 with goals from Junior Hoilett (34) and Joe Ralls (45).

Luton salvaged a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Stoke thanks to James Collins' stoppage-time penalty, after Sam Vokes had given the visitors a ninth-minute lead at Kenilworth Road.

Blackburn also earned a home point with a goal in added time, courtesy of Bradley Johnson. Sam Gallagher gave Rovers a 25th-minute advantage at Ewood Park but opponents Swansea hit back to lead with goals from on-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster (45) and Andre Ayew's 48th-minute penalty.

Freddie Woodman denied former Swans frontman Danny Graham from the penalty spot, before Johnson's late intervention meant it finished 2-2.

Barnsley are above the bottom-placed Hatters only on goal difference after a 2-0 defeat at Reading, who moved eight points clear of the relegation zone on the back of goals from Yakou Meite (17) and George Puscas (60)

Huddersfield improved their survival hopes with a stylish 4-0 defeat of Charlton. Karlan Grant scored twice against his former club at the John Smith's Stadium, with Steve Mounie (75) and Juninho Bacuna (90) getting the others.

Scott Hogan scored twice to earn Birmingham a 2-2 draw at QPR. The on-loan Aston Villa striker gave the visitors the lead in the 24th minute at Loftus Road and earned them a point nine minutes from time after goals from Marc Pugh (51) and Jordan Hugill (55) had turned things around in the home side's favour.

Derby were convincing 3-1 victors at Sheffield Wednesday, with Tom Lawrence (seven and 24) and Jason Knight (30) putting the Rams in control before Josh Windass broke through 16 minutes from time.

Millwall and Bristol City shared two goals and the points in south-east London, with Pedro Pereira giving City a 10th-minute lead before Tomas Kalas' own goal six minutes into the second half.