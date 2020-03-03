Championship Team of the Month for February

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in February, with eight clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Christian Walton (Blackburn) - 7.16

Walton made the fourth most saves (25) in the league in February and turned provider with his first assist of the season in their 2-2 draw with Brentford. Only two goalkeepers kept more clean sheets than the 24-year-old (three).

Right-back: Luke Ayling (Leeds) - 7.56

Ayling made more accurate passes (364) than any other Championship player last month. Leeds may have started February poorly, but they recovered well and haven't conceded in each of their last four league matches.

Centre-back: Liam Cooper (Leeds) - 7.41

The second Leeds player to feature, Cooper's 359 accurate passes was second only to Ayling in the Championship last month. His first league goal of the campaign came in the 1-1 draw with Brentford last month.

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) - 7.23

Hutchinson bagged his fifth goal of the season in the Lions' 1-0 win at Preston, that victory marking Hutchinson's best rated league performance of the month. 17 clearances, 20 interceptions and 18 tackles helped the centre-back earn his place in this XI.

Left-back: Conor Townsend (West Brom) - 7.38

West Brom may have ended February on a sour note, falling to a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Wigan, but the month was a solid one for Townsend, whose first WhoScored.com Man of the Match award of the season was won in the 2-0 win over Luton to kick February off.

Right midfield: Matheus Pereira (West Brom) - 7.41

Pereira had a direct hand in three league goals in February, as he scored one and assisted two, with his sole goal enough to contribute towards the WhoScored.com Man of the Match gong in the Baggies' 2-1 win at Reading. Only two players made more key passes than Pereira (19) in February.

Central midfield: Nick Powell (Stoke) - 7.64

Powell had a direct hand in four goals last month, scoring one and assisting three to help Stoke pull away from the relegation zone. The 25-year-old also won more WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards (three) than any other player.

Central midfield: Filip Krovinovic (West Brom) - 7.41

Finishing off West Brom's contingent, Krovinovic doubled his goal and assist return for the season in February, having netted in the 2-0 win at Millwall and registered a decisive assist in the 2-1 victory at Reading. His only assist came from 16 key passes during the month.

Left midfield: Said Benrahma (Brentford) - 7.60

Benrahma, who also made the team in January, netted five times for promotion-chasing Brentford last month, that the joint-second best return in the division. The Algerian's 20 successful dribbles was the third-highest in England's second tier.

Striker: Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) - 7.53

Of the three league goals Diedhiou scored last month, two were decisive in victories over QPR and Derby, both games which saw him win the WhoScored.com Man of the Match award. The 27-year-old also won a commendable 45 headed battles.

Striker: Kieffer Moore (Wigan) - 7.68

Moore is the WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month. The Wigan striker had a direct hand in five goals, scoring three, including a brace at Cardiff. The Latics star also won the second-most aerial duels (57) in the Championship.