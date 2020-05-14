Championship fans pick their Teams of the Season

Carlo van de Watering, @RedsReport_

Christian Walton (Blackburn); Matty Cash (Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham). Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Christian Walton - Not the main pick for many people but Walton has had a number of decent performances in an average team.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - He is the best talent in the Championship.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - A no-nonsense type and a great man-manager.

Micky Singh, Blues 4 all

Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Kristian Pedersen - The powerhouse Pedersen has only got better and held his own against the best right wingers in the league.

Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic - Single-handedly kept Fulham in the hunt for promotion with his goals.

Manager: Alex Neil - Has done brilliantly to get Preston into a play-off place with a very modest transfer budget.

Daniel Griffiths, Talk Blackburn

David Raya (Brentford); Matty Cash (Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn), Ben White (Leeds), Rico Henry (Brentford); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Bradley Dack (Blackburn), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Adam Armstrong (Blackburn); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Adam Armstrong - He has really stepped up this season for Blackburn. If you need a goal, he'll be the one to get it.

Star player: Kalvin Phillips - He has really stood out this season with his all-round play.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Tactically-minded manager. Can change any game to go his way.

Billy Grant, Beesotted Blog and Podcast

Brice Samba (Forest); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandr Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Ethan Pinnock - Has stepped up massively after a shaky start to the season. Reliable. Good in the air. Great on the ball. Formed a solid partnership with Jansson.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - The best striker in the Championship.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Managing an expensively assembled Championship team on big wages can actually be a poisoned chalice. Bilic has stepped up to the plate.

Rob, #SouthBristol

Daniel Bentley (Bristol City); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Antonee Robinson (Wigan); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Said Benrahma (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Antonee Robinson - I like this guy. And based on natural attributes and potential, he should be the best left-back in the division. He breaks up play and counter attacks at speed. He can do it all.

Star player: Ebere Eze - No disrespect to QPR but in an average team, every time I see this guy he stands out a mile. As an attacker, he can do it all.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - A tactical genius. He has made Leeds' 11 men play together as a team.

Tomas Taylor, Sport Addict Corner

Brice Samba (Forest); Matt Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jed Wallace (Millwall); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Jed Wallace - Maybe not everyone's first choice but I couldn't leave him out. Millwall's star player this season and a key reason as to why they're chasing and a play-off place.

Star player: Eberechi Eze - The Championship's best player this season. Aside from his goals and assists, his general creativity, skill and footballing ability have been second-to-none.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - The Championship's best manager over the last two seasons. A world-class coach and one of the top 10 best managers in the world.

Martin Adkins, @se7pod

Dillon Phillips (Charlton); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Patrick Bauer (Preston), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Grady Diangana (WBA); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Dillon Phillips - Has been exceptional for Charlton this season. Without him we would be bottom. Simple as that.

Star man: Kalvin Phillips - The heartbeat of the Leeds side. Has been exceptional all season. Far too good for this league.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Has really bounced back and got West Brom hard to beat playing good football. They deserve to go up with Leeds.

Jay Mann, Punjabi Rams

Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Wayne Rooney (Derby), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Wayne Rooney - An experienced quality midfield general who you would want beside you in battle.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - A proven goalscorer who makes it his mission to provide more than just goals.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - The football West Brom are playing shows why he has managed at the highest level.

Farrell Monk, Fuhamish Podcast

Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kyle Bartley (West Brom), Conor Townsend (West Brom); Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Conor Townsend - Won that left-back slot for the Baggies. No sign of surrendering it with a series of strong performances.

Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic - Without a shadow of a doubt, with him in your team you are always going to be competitive.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - Frequently teams have faltered after play-off heartbreak. Bielsa would never let that happen. Has made Leeds even better this year.

Richard Kosmala, Takes That Chance Podcast

Dillon Phillips (Charlton); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom); Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson - Leadership. Vital goals. Has given Millwall a chance of gatecrashing the top six.

Star player: Aleksander Mitrovic - A bully. Scores goals from all positions. I think he is in the wrong division and certainly won't be in this one next season.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - A maverick. The way he has re-galvanised everyone in LS11 after last season is there for all to see.

Bobbi Hadgraft, @bobbihadg

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ryan Manning (QPR); Jarrod Bowen (Hull), John Swift (Reading) Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Ryan Manning - Triumphant in his new position at left back and has proved himself as an ever-improving player for QPR.

Star player: Said Benrahma - He's made the league look a walk in the park. A game-changer for Brentford and a valuable team player.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Recently re-established form with the Baggies after a troublesome spell. A credit to his patience, resilience and great leadership.

Joe Wainman, All Leeds TV

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Ben White (Leeds), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), John Swift (Reading), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Stuart Dallas - Mr Reliable. Can play anywhere. Has been fantastic this season and has to make my XI.

Star player: Kalvin Phillips - Leeds born and bred. The Championship's hottest property. Will play for England very soon.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - A no brainer. We should all feel privileged to watch his football style at this level.

Lewis Williams, We are Luton Town

Marek Rodak (Fulham); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson - A solid defender whose performances has been vital to Millwall's climb up the league.

Star player: Eberechi Eze - An exciting young talent who has helped QPR going forward this season.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - Simply the best manager in the Championship this season.

Andy Roberts, Smoggy Scholars Podcast

David Raya (Brentford); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: David Raya - A solid and reliable keeper breeding confidence from the back for Brentford.

Star player: Said Benrahma - The X Factor in the Championship. A handful for any defence.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - Cunning, wise, and humble, has built on last season to take Leeds to the brink.

Ryan Loftus, Achtung! Millwall Podcast

Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Bartosz Bialkowski - An unbelievable shot stopper, pulling off a string of wonder-saves throughout the season.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - Has been so important to Brentford, replacing Neal Maupay. He improves and adapts every year.

Manager: Alex Neil - Has done an amazing job on tiny budget at Preston. Knows how to get the best out of a squad.

Scott Eley, Munich and Madrid

Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Said Benrahma (Brentford), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Shaun Hutchinson - A no-frills defender who has impressed with his no-nonsense defending and leadership.

Star player: Kalvin Phillips - Head and shoulders above any other midfielder in the league. Leads Bielsa's team into battle with his dynamic performances.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - A manager that won't compromise on anything other than a high tempo, high press and attacking football.

Ben HD, PNE Vlogger

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Kristian Pedersen - Vastly underrated. He barely puts a foot wrong.

Star player: Matheus Pereira - I think he'll take the Premier League by storm. His quality is undeniable.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - The football he's got Leeds playing is a sight to behold at times.

Gobi Ranganathan, @Gobi_r

Christian Walton (Blackburn Rovers); Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest), Luke Ayling (Leeds), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City); Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Matheus Pereira (WBA), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Jed Wallace (Millwall); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Christian Walton - A young, reliable, steady goalkeeper who has been ever-present in the Rovers line up. Consistent with his good performances too.

Star player: Eberechi Eze - Has it all. Pace. Quick feet. Unbelievable technique, and a great finish too. Can unlock defences in the blink of an eye.

Manager: Mark Warburton - Has done well on a small budget.

Becka Ellen, @thetilehurstend

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Ben White (Leeds), Stuart Dallas (Leeds); Eberechi Eze (QPR), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham); Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Ovie Ejaria - Skilful player who lights up the Reading midfield. Has had his best games when played centrally.

Star player: Aleksandar Mitrovic - With a deadly eye for goal, he's full of vital goals for Fulham.

Manager: Marcelo Bielsa - Tactical mastermind who has instilled a hardworking, winning mentality into Leeds United.

Natalie Dean, @Natld182

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Tim Ream (Fulham), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Tim Ream - Best passing centre-back in the league. Unbelievable distribution of the ball. The reliable anchor in the Fulham defence.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - A natural goalscorer. Has lit up the league this season and led the line for promotion-chasing Brentford excellently. Destined for the Premier League in the near future.

Manager: Thomas Frank - Overcome early doubts after losing top scorer Neil Maupay, has guided Brentford to the play-off positions, playing many teams off the park with aesthetically pleasing football that's a joy to watch.

Ben Rowley, The YYY-Files

Brice Samba (Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Jed Wallace (Millwall), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Jed Wallace - The vital cog in the Millwall side, providing an attacking threat.

Star player: Eberechi Eze - The type of player you love to watch. Has become a talisman for QPR.

Manager: Michael O'Neill - Stoke would be relegated without him. He's coached the league's greatest turnaround this year.

Thomas Morgan, Total Swans TV

Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest); Matty Cash (Forest), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Rodon (Swansea), Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham); Matheus Perreira (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matt Grimes (Swansea), Said Benrahma (Brentford); Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Surprise pick: Joe Rodon - Has made some crucial last minute challenges rescuing vital points for Swansea. Future club and international captain.

Star player: Ollie Watkins - He's one of the main reasons Brentford have scored so many goals. If they don't go up he certainly will.

Manager: Steve Cooper - Overachieving with a team of youngsters in his first full managerial job. Deserves a lot more credit than he gets.

Rob Paddock, @RobPaddockWBA

Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Matty Cash (Forest), Semi Ajayi (West Brom), Ben White (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Matheus Pereira (West Brom), Jude Bellingham (Birmingham), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Jude Bellingham - An unbelievable young talent.

Star player: Matheus Pereira - Simply remarkable. Insanely talented.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Has made an average side one of the in-form sides in the country.

Adam Pendlebury, @PWUPodcast

Bartosz Bialkowski (Millwall); Jayden Bogle (Derby), Jo Worrall (Forest), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Antonee Robinson (Wigan); Said Benrahma (Brentford), Ben Pearson (Preston), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Matheus Pereira (West Brom); Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Surprise pick: Ben Pearson - A great combative midfielder who rarely gives the ball away for Preston.

Star player: Kalvin Phillips - It's testament to how good Phillips is that Leeds' performances drop down a level when he's not playing. Should be playing at a higher level.

Manager: Slaven Bilic - Has produced a well-organised team who are exciting to watch.