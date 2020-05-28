Coronavirus: Fulham confirm two players among three positive tests in EFL

Two Fulham players are among three positive tests following the EFL's latest round of coronavirus testing.

A third positive test is from a separate club. The EFL says 1,030 players and club staff have been tested over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May.

After the second round of league-wide testing for COVID-19 by Fulham players and staff, we can confirm that two players have tested positive for Coronavirus. #FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 28, 2020

Two individuals from Hull tested positive following the first round of coronavirus testing in the Championship, but the club say none of their players or staff are included in the three new positive tests.

Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

In a statement, Fulham said: "After the second round of league-wide testing for COVID-19 completed by Fulham FC players and staff this week at the Club's training facility, we can confirm that two players have tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance."

The EFL outlined last Friday they would adopt a "flexible approach" in their finalised Return to Training Protocols (RTT), including the option for players to self-test for coronavirus.

Players and staff will be required to complete a daily medical questionnaire submitted before arrival at the training ground on training days, with access denied if this is not submitted before arrival.

The Premier League revealed four more people had tested positive after their third round of coronavirus testing on Monday and Tuesday.

There is currently no testing programme for League One clubs, with their season set to be decided on unweighted points-per-game.

League Two clubs have already "unanimously indicated" they wish to end their season, but the EFL board has described maintaining relegation as "integral" to preserving the competition's "integrity".