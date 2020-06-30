Championship highlights and round-up: Brentford, Fulham win, Leeds held

Brentford have recorded three wins and three clean sheets since the restart of the Championship

Brentford moved to within two points of second-placed West Brom as they strengthened their automatic promotion bid with a 3-0 win at Reading.

Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford the lead midway through the first half, stooping to nod home his 15th goal of the season.

Josh Dasilva increased their advantage just past the hour mark and Joel Valencia added a third goal in the 90th minute to secure a fourth successive league victory for the west London side.

Leeds, meanwhile, missed the chance to extend their lead at the top to six points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Luton.

Having soaked up pressure in the first half, Harry Cornick finished off an incisive breakway to give the Hatters the shock advantage, but Marcelo Bielsa's men rallied and equalised through Stuart Dallas 13 minutes later.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Brentford.

Substitute Kal Naismith netted a quickfire double as in-form Wigan thumped Stoke 3-0 at the DW Stadium.

A Jack Butland own-goal set Paul Cook's men on their way after 40 minutes, with Naismith - a first-half replacement for Michael Jacobs - adding two after the break, the latter of which was particularly notable.

Fulham took the west London derby spoils at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, as they came from behind to beat QPR 2-1.

Jordan Hugill's first-minute goal got Rangers up and running, but Harry Arter levelled the scores and Cyrus Christie netted a stunner to seal the win for Scott Parker's side late on.

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin came off the bench to score in a 2-0 win over Blackburn and boost the Tykes' survival chances.

The former Portsmouth forward struck after 58 minutes at Oakwell and Jacob Brown made sure of the win 14 minutes from time, shortly after Rovers' Ben Brereton had been dismissed for violent conduct.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Fulham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Fulham.

Millwall and Swansea's hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs took a hit as they played out a 1-1 draw at The Den.

A first goal for on-loan Derby winger Mason Bennett set the Lions on their way in the first half (21), but an own goal from goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski helped Rhian Brewster's sublime free-kick over the line to earn a draw for Steve Cooper's side (66).

Elsewhere, Cardiff and Charlton saw their 100 per cent records since football returned come to an end as the two sides shared a goalless draw in the Welsh capital.