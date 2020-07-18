Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham beat Sheffield Wednesday to keep automatic promotion hopes alive

Neeskens Kebano scored twice in Fulham's thrilling 5-3 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage

Fulham kept hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt alive as they saw off Sheffield Wednesday with a 5-3 win at Craven Cottage.

A Neeskens Kebano goal and two from Aleksandar Mitrovic had Scott Parker's men coasting at half time, and though Atdhe Nuhiu reduced the deficit with a penalty four minutes after the break, Kebano's second put Fulham 4-1 up.

Jacob Murphy and Nuhiu then struck inside the final 12 minutes, before Harrison Reed was sent off to set up a tense finale on the banks of the Thames, but Bobby Decordova-Reid's late strike settled the tie in the Cottagers' favour.

Swansea, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for the top six after Connor Roberts' strike secured a 1-0 win at Bristol City, who missed the chance to level things up when Famara Diedhiou hit the post with a penalty.

Brentford missed the chance to move into the Championship's automatic-promotion places as their eight-match winning run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Stoke - a result which handed the title to Leeds.

Avoiding defeat would have seen the Bees replace West Brom in second spot ahead of Wednesday's final round of fixtures.

But Lee Gregory's close-range finish in the 38th minute, on the follow-up after David Raya parried an effort by Sam Clucas, proved the only goal of the game as Stoke's safety was sealed.

In the day's other early kick-off, Macauley Bonne's stoppage-time equaliser dented the survival hopes of Wigan and boosted Charlton's as he earned the hosts a crucial point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

2:19 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Jamal Lowe and Kieran Dowell had put the administration-hit Latics on track for a sixth win in eight, but Charlton boss Lee Bowyer saw ex-Leyton Orient forward Bonne net late on at The Valley to ensure survival remains in their hands.

Charlton head to champions Leeds on the final day, while Wigan host Fulham knowing they may need a result at the DW Stadium, especially if a looming 12-point deduction is implemented.

The big match at the bottom of the table between Hull and Luton saw the Hatters hand themselves a huge survival lifeline with a 1-0 victory.

Kazenga LuaLua scored the only goal five minutes from time and Luton are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference. Hull's situation, meanwhile, is desperate, being three points adrift of safety heading into the final game of the campaign.

Cardiff maintained their position in the play-offs with a 3-1 success at Middlesbrough.

2:08 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Brentford. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Brentford.

Sean Morrison's opener and a double from Josh Murphy put the Welsh side firmly in control. Britt Assombalonga pulled a goal back for the hosts before Jonny Howson was sent off.

There were plenty of goals at Ewood Park where Sam Gallagher delivered the decisive strike as Blackburn beat Reading 4-3, the same scoreline at Loftus Road where Millwall's play-off hopes ended with defeat to QPR.

Patrick Bauer and Brad Potts were on target for Preston as they concluded their home campaign with a 2-0 win against Birmingham, who are two points above the bottom three.