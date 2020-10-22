Rotherham and Norwich charged by FA over reaction to Angus MacDonald red card

Rotherham and Norwich have been charged by the FA for failing "to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during their Championship encounter on Saturday.

The charge relates to an incident where Rotherham defender Angus MacDonald was sent off for a challenge on Norwich's Oliver Skipp in the 70th minute which sparked altercations between both sets of players.

Norwich went on to clinch a 2-1 victory against 10-man Rotherham through an injury-time penalty from Jordan Hugill at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Both clubs have until Monday, October 26 to respond to the charge.