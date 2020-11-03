Championship highlights and round-up: Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday win

Bournemouth lost English football's last unbeaten record after Barry Bannan's penalty gave struggling Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory.

Bannan tucked away the decisive spot-kick in the 71st minute after Josh Windass was bundled over by Steve Cook, who was red-carded.

Wednesday also finished with 10 men after Kadeem Harris was dismissed for violent conduct at the death.

Norwich stretched their unbeaten run to six matches but it was a frustrating night at Carrow Road as they were held to a goalless draw by Millwall.

The Canaries, who had taken 13 points from a possible 15 leading into the game, dominated for long periods but found the visitors in a determined frame of mind and could find no way through.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski was in fine form, making a number of good stops, while - at the other end - the Lions rarely troubled Tim Krul, although substitute Shaun Williams nearly won it at the death with a shot which clipped the angle of post and crossbar.

Andre Ayew secured a 1-1 draw for Swansea at Brentford after Ivan Toney had scored his 10th goal of the season.

The Bees took the lead in style, Bryan Mbeumo's powerful run finding the overlapping Mathias Jensen who crossed first time for Toney to slam home.

But Ayew equalised with 12 minutes to go, bundling home Matt Grimes' low right-wing cross from close range to set up a nail-biting finale.

Ayew thought he had earned the Swans all three points with the last touch of the game but his powerful header from Grimes' free-kick was ruled out for offside.

Bristol City scored twice in the closing moments to snatch a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

Jay Dasilva tapped home from a yard out with 13 minutes to go from a cross by Antoine Semenyo and Jamie Paterson won it for City six minutes later with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Huddersfield led at the break following Josh Koroma's 43rd-minute opener.

Goals from Junior Hoilett, a Joe Ralls penalty and Harry Wilson gave Cardiff a 3-0 win at Barnsley, while Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Blackburn.