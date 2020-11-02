Championship Team of the Month for October

We take look back at the top performers from the Championship in October, with seven clubs represented in WhoScored.com's Team of the Month.

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster (Watford) - 7.04 rating

The only Watford player to make the Championship team of the month is goalkeeper Foster, who features having garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 7.04 in October. Only two goalkeepers made more saves than Foster (20) last month to kick off the best rated XI.

Right-back: Thomas Holmes (Reading) - 7.33 rating

Reading's October ended with a 3-2 defeat at Coventry, but the Royals enjoyed a fine month as they kept their place atop the Championship. Youngster Holmes put in a number of solid shifts from right-back as he stepped in commendably, picking up his first assist of the season.

Centre-back: Jake Cooper (Millwall) - 7.65 rating

It's an all-Millwall centre-back partnership in the Championship team of the month with Cooper shining for the Lions in October, even taking into account the weekend's 3-0 loss to Huddersfield. Cooper won 40 aerial duels last month, the fifth highest return in the league, and made 18 interceptions.

Centre-back: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) - 7.51 rating

Hutchinson joins Millwall team-mate Cooper at the back. The defender reinforced a statistically WhoScored.com strength of 'ball interception' last month as he made more interceptions (23) than any other Championship player.

Left-back: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - 7.19 rating

Wycombe ended October on a high note as they secured their first-ever Championship win, grinding out a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Defender Jacobson also enjoyed a flourish to see out the month, earning the WhoScored.com man of the match awards in results against Watford and the Owls. The Welshman provided both assists in those games.

Right midfield: Emi Buendia (Norwich) - 7.34 rating

Norwich managed to retain Buendia's services beyond the close of the domestic transfer window in mid-October and the Argentine excelled as speculation over his future drew to a close. Buendia makes the Championship team of the month, having made more key passes (21) than any other player. Two assists and one goal contributed towards his inclusion in this team.

Central midfield: George Saville (Middlesbrough) - 7.61 rating

Saville enjoyed a stunning October as he had a direct hand in four goals in total, scoring two. His two goals and two assists won Middlesbrough an additional seven points to leave them in the play-off spots after nine games. Saville won the WhoScored.com man of the match award in four of his six appearances, while only Bryan Mbuemo (four) created more clear-cut goalscoring chances than Saville's three.

Central midfield: Nick Powell (Stoke) - 7.44 rating

Partnering Saville in the middle of the park, Powell's two goals this season were scored in October as he netted in meetings with Birmingham and Luton. Hitting the back of the net with two of his four shots, Powell played his way in Michael O'Neill's good books and the Championship team of the month.

Left midfield: Diego Rico (Bournemouth) - 7.34 rating

Rounding off the midfield, Rico's two assists in the Championship this season came in October as he provided goals for Dan Gosling and Rodrigo Riquelme in meetings with Coventry and Derby. Off the ball, the Spaniard impressed as he made 18 interceptions to land a WhoScored.com rating of 7.34.

Striker: Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 8.12 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 8.12, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is our Championship player of the month. The frontman had a direct hand in more goals (nine) than any other player in England's second tier in October, hitting the back of the net eight times. Impressively, Toney scored with eight of his 16 shots as he showcased a WhoScored.com strength of 'finishing'.

Striker: Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) - 7.58 rating

Cauley Woodrow enjoyed a prolific October as he had a direct hand in a goal in every appearance last month, scoring in meetings with Middlesbrough, Bristol City and QPR and providing a key assist in the 2-2 draw with Stoke, winning the WhoScored.com man of the match award in the latter clash. Woodrow's exploits in the final third see him round off the Championship team of the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.58.