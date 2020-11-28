Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich, Bournemouth held to draws

Maxime Biamou's late goal denied Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich victory against Coventry.

Mario Vrancic appeared to have Daniel Farke's Canaries on course for victory in the 27th minute, scoring from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Ben Wilson had been penalised for fouling Przemyslaw Placheta.

However, Biamou's 89th-minute goal from close range earned the Sky Blues a 1-1 draw.

Bournemouth, also targeting a return to the Premier League at the first attempt, missed out on the chance to take over at the top as they were held 2-2 at Rotherham.

Junior Stanislas' 20th-minute penalty had the visitors ahead, but Freddie Ladapo's double turned things around, only for Dominic Solanke - fouled for the earlier penalty - to equalise in the 63rd minute.

Watford, the third team to fall out of the top tier last season, capitalised with a 4-1 win over Preston which lifted them up to third.

Domingos Quina converted Jeremy Ngakia's cross in the ninth minute, then Troy Deeney doubled the advantage from the spot within seven minutes of the restart.

The visitors were back in the game within three minutes with a deflected shot from outside the area from Tom Barkhuizen but Nathaniel Chalobah (58) and Joao Pedro (74) ended the visitors' hopes.

Reading ended their five-match run without a victory, beating Bristol City 3-1 in the early kick-off at Madejski Stadium.

Ovie Ejaria broke the deadlock nine minutes after the break but substitute Nahki Wells levelled for City in the 73rd minute.

However, Yakou Meite restored the home side's advantage three minutes later following a good ball by Ejaria, then Meite set up Lucas Joao for the fourth-placed Royals' third goal in added time.

Middlesbrough slipped up, going down 3-2 to Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

Marvin Johnson's low shot gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead but Carel Eiting levelled eight minutes before the interval and Fraizer Campbell netted just before the break with a scuffed shot after good work by Lewis O'Brien.

Britt Assombalonga appeared to have earned Boro a point, blasting in an 83rd-minute penalty after he had been fouled - but Josh Koroma's 85th-minute goal won it for the hosts.

Bottom-club Derby's troubles continued as Matt Bloomfield's close-range 81st-minute goal earned fellow strugglers Wycombe a point. Duane Holmes' 36th-minute opener had earlier given the Rams - with Wayne Rooney at the helm on his own for the first time - the lead.

Cardiff beat Luton 4-0. Sean Morrison and Mark Harris had the hosts two up inside 10 minutes, before Kieffer Moore (59) and Sheyi Ojo (82) rounded off a convincing home win.

Adam Armstrong and Sam Gallagher scored in each half as Blackburn edged Barnsley 2-1, with Romal Palmer netting late on for the visitors.

Tony Pulis' Sheffield Wednesday played out a goalless draw against his former team Stoke respectively at Hillsborough, while Birmingham and Millwall also finished 0-0.