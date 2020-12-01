Championship highlights and round-up: Wayne Rooney's Derby held, Brentford win

Championship basement-boys Derby were denied a first win in 11 games as Gustavo Hamer's stoppage-time equaliser earned Coventry a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

The Rams had looked set to secure all three points thanks to an 83rd-minute Colin Kazim-Richards header.

But Hamer's late intervention meant Wayne Rooney had to settle for a point again, three days on from the team being held 1-1 by Wycombe in their first game with England and Manchester United's record goalscorer in sole interim charge.

Derby are now four points adrift of safety while Coventry move up a place to 19th, four clear of the relegation zone.

Second-placed Bournemouth, who would have gone above leaders Norwich on goal difference with a draw, lost 3-2 at home to Preston.

Following Tom Barkhuizen's 16th-minute opener, Scott Sinclair scored a stunning 40-yard lob to put the visitors 2-0 up just after the break and Patrick Bauer added the third in the 68th minute.

Junior Stanislas swiftly replied and Sam Surridge pulled another goal back for the Cherries with four minutes of normal time remaining, but they could not save themselves from defeat.

Bristol City are up to third, level on points with Bournemouth, after coming from behind to win 2-1 at QPR.

Adam Nagy netted the winner five minutes into the second half after Nahki Wells had cancelled out Rob Dickie's early effort.

A point behind the Robins in fourth are Brentford, who triumphed 2-0 at Rotherham to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Marcus Forss put the Bees ahead before Ivan Toney netted a late penalty, awarded for a foul on Sergi Canos by Mickel Miller, who was red-carded.

Elsewhere, Cardiff won 3-0 at home against Huddersfield, with Kieffer Moore notching a brace and Robert Glatzel also getting on the scoresheet, and Barnsley fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Birmingham.

Scott Hogan put the home side 1-0 up only for a Cauley Woodrow penalty (71) and 84th-minute Callum Styles goal to steer the Tykes to victory.