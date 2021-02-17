Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich, Swansea win; Brentford beaten

Norwich move four points clear at the top of the Championship after beating Coventry; Brentford in second but are beaten 2-1 by QPR; Swansea move to within a point of the Bees after late 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 17 February 2021 22:21, UK

Image: Emi Buendia celebrates scoring for Norwich against Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win against Coventry at St. Andrew's.

Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia combined twice for a goal each as the damage was done before half-time on Wednesday night.

Victory means the Canaries, who capitalised on second-placed Brentford's loss at QPR, have lost just once in their last nine league games.

Charlie Austin scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the west London derby.

Ivan Toney's 24th league goal of the season put the Bees ahead on the half-hour mark at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But on-loan West Brom duo Austin and Sam Field turned the game on its head by scoring in the space of four second-half minutes.

It condemned Brentford to a second successive loss - three days after a defeat at home to Barnsley ended a 21-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

They remain in second, but just a point ahead of Swansea, who also have two games in hand on both sides above them, after they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Connor Roberts struck the only goal of the game at the Liberty Stadium in the 87th minute.

Bournemouth remained unbeaten under caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate with a narrow 1-0 home win over Rotherham.

Barnsley continued their impressive few days with a 2-1 win over Blackburn at Oakwell thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Alex Mowatt, building on their victory at Brentford on Sunday to keep their slim play-off aims alive. Adam Armstrong notched a late consolation for Rovers.

Millwall piled more misery on Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka with a 2-0 win at The Den.

Goals from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson left the Blues 23rd in the table.

