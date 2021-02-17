Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich, Swansea win; Brentford beaten

Norwich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win against Coventry at St. Andrew's.
Watch Championship highlights
Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches...
Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia combined twice for a goal each as the damage was done before half-time on Wednesday night.
Victory means the Canaries, who capitalised on second-placed Brentford's loss at QPR, have lost just once in their last nine league games.
Charlie Austin scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the west London derby.
Ivan Toney's 24th league goal of the season put the Bees ahead on the half-hour mark at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Trending
- Stunning sports photos from SJA Awards shortlists
- Agent: Bale not playing due to twilight of career
- Referee charged for squaring up to Ipswich's Judge
- Ref apologises after squaring up to Ipswich player in game
- Arteta: There will be consequences for Covid breaches
- 'I want the UK's heavyweight kings!'
- Rangers: Five players broke Covid-19 rules
- Bournemouth want to speak to Henry
- Should Kane leave Spurs as he approaches peak?
- Uncertainty surrounds America's Cup schedule
But on-loan West Brom duo Austin and Sam Field turned the game on its head by scoring in the space of four second-half minutes.
It condemned Brentford to a second successive loss - three days after a defeat at home to Barnsley ended a 21-match unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.
They remain in second, but just a point ahead of Swansea, who also have two games in hand on both sides above them, after they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.
Connor Roberts struck the only goal of the game at the Liberty Stadium in the 87th minute.
Bournemouth remained unbeaten under caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate with a narrow 1-0 home win over Rotherham.
Barnsley continued their impressive few days with a 2-1 win over Blackburn at Oakwell thanks to goals from Carlton Morris and Alex Mowatt, building on their victory at Brentford on Sunday to keep their slim play-off aims alive. Adam Armstrong notched a late consolation for Rovers.
Millwall piled more misery on Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka with a 2-0 win at The Den.
Goals from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson left the Blues 23rd in the table.