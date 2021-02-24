Championship highlights and round-up: Brentford, Swansea, Watford win

Brentford returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday to move back within seven points of Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

The Canaries had pulled further clear after a 3-1 win at Birmingham on Tuesday night.

The Bees, who had suffered three straight defeats, took the lead in the 23rd minute when Bryan Mbeumo headed home from Sergi Canos' shot, which was flying off target.

In the 74th minute, midfielder Saman Ghoddos made sure of the points when he converted Mbeumo's pass.

Defender Mads Sorensen headed in Brentford's third from a free-kick with six minutes left as the struggling Owls slumped to a fourth defeat from five league games.

Watford are level with Brentford on 60 points after they won 3-2 at Blackburn to record a fourth straight Championship victory.

The Hornets took lead in the 25th minute through Joao Pedro's lob, with Ismaila Sarr knocking in a second from close range shortly before half-time.

Rovers pulled a goal back ahead of the break when on-loan Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott lashed home an angled effort in the 43rd minute.

Ken Sema drilled in a third for Watford just after the hour.

Although Blackburn substitute Ben Brereton set up a tense final eight minutes when he pulled another goal back from a corner, Tony Mowbray's men slipped to a fifth straight league defeat.

Swansea remain in the automatic promotion shake-up after a 1-0 win over Coventry at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans, thumped 4-1 at Huddersfield on Saturday, broke the deadlock when defender Ben Cabango headed in from a corner in the 54th minute.

Steve Cooper's men sit fourth, a point behind Watford and Brentford - but with two matches in hand.

Cardiff won 2-1 at Bournemouth to move into the play-off places with a sixth successive victory under new boss Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds were in front in the 27th minute when defender Sean Morrison nodded home from a corner.

Kieffer Moore added a second from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after full-back Perry Ng had been fouled by Bournemouth midfielder Diego Rico.

Bournemouth - who on Sunday appointed Jonathan Woodgate as head coach until the end of the season - fought back in the second half.

Substitute Shane Long headed in to reduce the deficit in the 67th minute, but could not find an equaliser. Cardiff climb above the Cherries, who drop to seventh on goal difference after back-to-back defeats.

Barnsley closed in on the play-off places with a 2-0 home win over Stoke.

Callum Styles fired the Tykes ahead in the ninth minute, drilling in a low strike from distance after Stoke failed to deal with a corner.

With 90 minutes on the clock, substitute Daryl Dike slotted in a second to leave Barnsley eighth - now just a point off the top six following a fourth win in a row.

Preston and QPR played out a goalless draw at Deepdale, where the visitors had been looking for a fifth straight victory.