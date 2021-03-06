Championship highlights and round-up: Watford up to second; Norwich, Swansea win

Watford leapfrogged Brentford into second spot in the Sky Bet Championship after a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road.

With the Bees inactive following coronavirus cases at Rotherham, the Hornets took full advantage courtesy of Adam Masina's 17th-minute goal to stay 10 points behind runaway leaders Norwich.

Norwich showed no signs of slowing down in their quest to secure an immediate return to the Premier League after beating Luton 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki took his tally for the season to 20 with two first-half goals before Todd Cantwell added a third as the Canaries claimed a seventh straight win.

Swansea moved a point behind Watford in third after another dramatic late Andre Ayew penalty saw off play-off chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew had the Swans ahead going into stoppage time, only for Sam Morsy's deflected effort to look like salvaging a point for Boro.

Reading maintained their position in the play-off places with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at the Madejski Stadium.

Michael Olise converted from the penalty spot on the half-hour, after last man Julian Borner was sent off, Lucas Joao struck his 21st goal of the season against his former side in the 65th minute before Andy Yiadom scored a late third.

A sixth consecutive defeat, the second in a row under new boss Darren Moore, saw Wednesday remain seven points from safety.

Barnsley's seventh consecutive triumph catapulted them into sixth. Daryl Dike's thunderbolt four minutes after half-time brushed aside relegation-threatened Birmingham 1-0 at Oakwell.

Bournemouth slipped out of the top six after drawing 1-1 with Preston at Deepdale. Arnaut Danjuma put the Cherries ahead eight minutes before half-time, but Daniel Johnson equalised for the hosts in the 70th minute.

Blackburn claimed a first win in eight matches after goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher secured a 2-0 victory over Millwall at The Den.

Stoke ended a three-match losing streak with a 2-0 success over rock-bottom Wycombe, with Rhys Norrington-Davies and Harry Souttar netting in the final 25 minutes at the bet365 Stadium.

Bristol City suffered a second consecutive defeat, losing 2-0 to QPR at Ashton Gate, after Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie struck inside the opening 22 minutes.

Maxime Biamou scored an early winner as Coventry beat Derby 1-0 at St Andrew's to move six points above the relegation zone.