Scott Parker to leave Fulham within next 48 hours before joining Bournemouth as head coach

Scott Parker is set to leave his role as Fulham head coach within the next 48 hours, after which he will be appointed as Bournemouth's new boss.

Parker remains in negotiations with Fulham over the mutual termination of his contract, but those talks are expected to be finalised over the next few days.

The former England international will then take up the role as head coach at Bournemouth, who have told current boss Jonathan Woodgate that his contract - which expires on Wednesday - will not be renewed.

Parker still has two years left to run on his Fulham deal. However, he is understood to have already put together his backroom staff ahead of taking the Bournemouth job, while Fulham have begun the search for a new head coach.

The 40-year-old - who spent four years as a player at Fulham - was made interim manager in February 2019 and, although he could not save them from relegation from the Premier League, became full-time boss that summer.

Parker then led Fulham back to the top flight at the first time of asking thanks to a play-off final victory over London rivals Brentford.

However, Fulham were relegated back to the Championship last season after a disappointing return to the Premier League which saw them win just five matches.