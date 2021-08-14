Championship highlights and round-up: Fulham hit five; West Brom survive scare

Fulham put out a statement of intent with a 5-1 Championship thumping of Huddersfield.

The Cottagers are aiming for an instant return to the Premier League following relegation last season and put the Terriers to the sword.

A bizarre goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, after Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield fluffed a clearance, set them on their way with further first-half goals from Joshua Onomah and Fabio Carvalho stamping their authority.

Matty Pearson registered for hapless Huddersfield but that was as good as it got, even with Fulham finishing with 10 men after Harry Wilson's red card as Ivan Cavaleiro's late double completed the rout.

West Brom are also hoping to mount a promotion challenge and beat Luton 3-2.

Luton's Kal Naismith put through his own goal to give the Baggies the early ascendency before further goals by Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Harry Cornick got one back for Luton and then Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu got one deep into injury time but West Brom held on.

Peterborough pulled off a stoppage-time fightback to see off Derby 2-1 and claim a first win of the season.

Darren Ferguson's comeback kings turned around the game with goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele in an astonishing 11 minutes of additional time.

They looked set to suffer a third consecutive defeat at the start of the new campaign when falling behind to Derby substitute Jack Stretton's first Rams goal in the 77th minute.

QPR earned a resounding 3-0 win at Hull, goals from Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie doing the damage, with George Moncur sent off for the Tigers.

Bournemouth held on for a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest after playing the last 30 minutes with 10 men.

David Brooks, who put the Cherries ahead, saw red on the hour, minutes after Philip Billing had restored the visitors' lead following Scott McKenna's equaliser.

Cardiff were 2-0 winners at Blackpool thanks to goals from Leandro Bacuna and Kieffer Moore, while Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks goals were enough for Middlesbrough to beat Bristol City 2-1.

Reading beat Preston 2-1, with John Swift scoring the winning goal and Dominik Frieser's first-half goal gave Barnsley a 1-0 win over Coventry, who missed an injury-time penalty.

Millwall and Blackburn drew 1-1 while it was goalless between Birmingham and Stoke.