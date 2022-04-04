Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Listen and subscribe on:

APPLE

CASTBOX

SPOTIFY

YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Latest episode:

Jonathan Oakes is joined by Don Goodman and Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects all the most recent news and talking points from the EFL, while we hear from Millwall’s Jed Wallace as he answers our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle.

In the Championship (from the start) the panel take a look at how Fulham and Bournemouth continued on their path towards promotion, Huddersfield claimed a big win and Blackburn suffered another blow to their play-off hopes after being held late on at Coventry.

Nottingham Forest’s play-off charge continued with a thumping comprehensive win over Blackpool, Barnsley and Reading drew in a huge relegation clash, and Swansea fan Lee Staddon (@swanscastmedia) assesses a historic win at Cardiff.

We then hear from Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (25m58s), as he answers our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle, before taking a look back at a victory for Rotherham over Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley.

In League One (30m34s) MK Dons kept up the pressure on Wigan and Rotherham at the top, AFC Wimbledon were beaten at Sheffield Wednesday in Mark Bowen’s first game in charge of the relegation strugglers, and Burton fan Jack Stout (@BrewersTV) assesses their campaign and what the future holds for the club under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

And in League Two (50m10s) Northampton’s recent stumbles continued as they lost to fellow promotion challengers Mansfield, Salford continued their charge towards the play-offs as they beat Hartlepool, Oldham’s survival hopes were boosted by a win at fellow strugglers Stevenage and Scunthorpe fan Chris Walker (@friendsofpakati) discusses their gloomy trip towards the drop to non-league.

All that and much, much more!

And don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement and the Scottish Football Podcast.