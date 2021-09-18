Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson alerted Jarred Gillett to the alleged racist abuse during the second half of their 3-0 home win against Birmingham City in the Championship on Saturday; both clubs helping authorities in their investigations

Nathan Thompson: Two Birmingham City fans arrested on suspicion of aiming racist abuse at Peterborough defender

Two Birmingham City fans have been arrested on suspicion of aiming racist abuse at Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson during Saturday's Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Thompson reported the incident, which occurred during the second half, immediately to the referee, Jarred Gillett, who spoke with the fourth official before the two individuals were identified and detained.

Birmingham said they would continue to assist the police in their investigations and "firmly support the action taken against anyone found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour".

"We reiterate our zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination. Football's rich history is built upon and stronger for its diversity," the club added in a statement.

Peterborough said in a statement: "The football club condemns any form of discrimination and will work with the authorities."

The game finished in a 3-0 victory for hosts Peterborough as Darren Ferguson's side ended a run of four straight league defeats, while Birmingham slipped to a second loss in four days.

