Blackpool 0-1 Stoke City: Steven Fletcher scores late winner for Potters

Steven Fletcher pounced with a late close-range finish to hand Stoke a hard-earned 1-0 win at Blackpool.

Fletcher's third goal in two games secured the visitors a first victory in five and lifted Michael O'Neill's men back into the Championship play-off places.

Blackpool's run of three straight wins was halted and the club could be in trouble with the Football Association after at least one missile was thrown on to the pitch in the dying minutes.

Looking for their first win in a month, the Potters started the brighter at Bloomfield Road.

Fletcher saw an early effort deflected off target, while skipper Joe Allen blazed disappointingly wide from just outside the box.

Losing veteran centre-back Richard Keogh to a 15th-minute injury did not help the hosts but they ought to have opened the scoring two minutes later.

Meeting Keshi Anderson's flick-on, Jerry Yates darted clean through on goal only to fire wide from 15 yards.

By the half-hour mark both sides continued to probe for a clear opening, though there was little to choose between two well-matched teams.

There was soon another opportunity for Yates but his positioning meant he could not direct a header from Jordan Gabriel's cross towards goal.

It proved to be a rather scrappy final few minutes of the first half, with the Potters not helping their own cause with a flurry of deserved yellow cards.

The Seasiders made a sprightly start to the second period and Demetri Mitchell charged towards the heart of the Stoke defence only to see his 20-yard strike deflected into the grasp of grateful goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

The game was very much in the balance with a top-six place potentially up for grabs but too many mis-placed passes continued to disrupt the flow of proceedings.

Fletcher was proving a handful for the Blackpool rearguard and he lashed a curling shot straight at Dan Grimshaw.

The hosts' keeper then saved smartly from Jacob Brown after Fletcher this time turned provider.

Both sets of supporters were doing their vociferous best to rally their respective troops but there was still no breakthrough heading towards the three-quarter stage of the game.

Blackpool substitute Gary Madine closed in on goal in the 75th minute but an assistant's flag curtailed hopes of any celebrations even before he'd attempted to slot into an unguarded net.

And it was a Stoke substitute who had a key role in the deadlock finally being broken four minutes later, Mario Vrancic playing a pivotal part with his first touch.

He floated in a free-kick from close to the centre circle, Harry Souttar volleyed towards goal, and as the ball bounced back off the post, Fletcher was on hand to bundle home the winner.

What the managers said...

Blackpool's Neil Critchley: "I didn't think there was anything in the game until Stoke scored. There's fine margins in the Championship, and it's disappointing when results go against you. I thought we did well in the first half, we created some good opportunities and looked a threat. Stoke did improve in the second half but I still think the game should have ended 0-0.

"It was a really poor goal for us to concede - a lapse in concentration has proved costly so that's a big disappointment. After that it wasn't going to be easy to get back in it. Don't forget Stoke conceded three goals in five minutes at the weekend, so they will have sharpened their senses. A bit of better decision-making in vital areas might have helped us but overall, I thought we played OK and it was a performance we can take heart from."

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "I knew it wouldn't be easy for us here tonight. Blackpool are a very good team and we knew that. They've done really well since being promoted and this is definitely a tough place to come. They had great backing from their supporters too - they were very noisy.

"It was a bit of a disappointing first-half display from us, but in the second I thought we were dominant and we gave very little away. I was after a big reaction from the players after the weekend and I think I got that. I thought we did well, and the players showed terrific character and desire throughout."