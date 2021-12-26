EFL highlights and round-up: Huddersfield, Middlesbrough win

Huddersfield came from behind on two occasions before scoring a late winner to beat 10-man Blackpool 3-2 on a Boxing Day hit by a raft of Covid-related postponements.

The Tangerines were ahead inside the first minute of the game at the John Smith's Stadium, when Jerry Yates tucked away the opener from a tight angle after a neat through ball from Josh Bowler, but less than 120 seconds later, Danny Ward levelled with a header for the hosts.

Neil Critchley's men then re-established the lead 15 minutes later when Gary Madine headed home, but the game was halted midway through the half when Tom Lees received treatment for a head injury and was subsequently stretchered off.

A red card for Jordan Gabriel just after the hour mark saw Blackpool tighten up at the back in an attempt to preserve their lead, but the pressure proved too much in the final 10 minutes, as Sorba Thomas struck two goals in quick succession to move Carlos Corberan's men back into the Championship play-off places.

In the only other second tier fixture, Middlesbrough beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

In the true spirit of Christmas, Boro were gifted the lead in bizarre circumstances, when Ryan Yates controlled a pass out from goalkeeper Brice Samba, invited pressure and then turned and blindly passed the back towards his own goal and, ultimately, over the line.

Forest - who had lost just once since September 15 - rallied to draw level, though when Andraz Sporar added a second with just over 20 minutes to play, they could muster no response.

Sky Bet League One

Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham fell to their first defeat in 23 games in all competitions as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

The decisive goal came with 75 minutes gone, when Sean McConville held off his marker to fire in an overhead kick, denying Paul Warne's men the chance to open a five-point lead over second-placed Wigan.

Meanwhile, at the LNER Stadium, MK Dons staged a stunning comeback to beat Lincoln 3-2 and move to within a point of the play-off places.

A Warren O'Hora own goal and a Chris Maguire penalty inside the first eight minutes left Liam Manning's men shell-shocked, but they regained their composure and hit back with two goals from Scott Twine and one from Matt O'Riley to seal the win

Plymouth produced a professional performance to see off Cheltenham and strengthen their automatic promotion bid with a 2-0 win.

Panutche Camara swept away the first just before the break, before Jordan Garrick made sure of the points 15 minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury scored three second-half goals to earn a comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Fleetwood.

Ryan Bowman scored his third in four games four minutes after the restart, with Josh Vela and Daniel Udoh following up inside the final 20 minutes.

Sky Bet League Two

Hartlepool gave up a two-goal lead as they were eventually beaten 3-2 by Mansfield at the One Call Stadium.

Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone struck either side of half-time to give Graeme Lee's side a commanding lead, but the Stags fought back and reduced the deficit through John-Joe O'Toole after 55 minutes.

Within 11 minutes, it was game over. Jordan Bowery equalised, before George Maris gave the hosts the lead and also killed off any momentum from their opponents.