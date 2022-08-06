EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win

Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea.

Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target.

Rovers are the only side to boast two wins from two matches in the embryonic Championship campaign, topping the table ahead of promoted Sunderland.

The Black Cats claimed their first win on their Championship return by edging over the line 3-2 at Bristol City.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms bagged a debut brace for Sunderland either side of strikes from Robins duo Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin.

But Ross Stewart netted the winner with 18 minutes left for the visitors.

Norwich were made to wait again for their first win of the season on their Championship return as they drew 1-1 at home to promoted Wigan.

James McClean pounced on Ben Gibson's mistake to hand Wigan the lead, with the Canaries struggling again after the 1-0 opening-weekend loss at Cardiff.

Max Aarons scrambled a draw with a smart finish just past the hour mark but Norwich will already be feeling the jitters after a frustrating start to the campaign.

Josh Brownhill's goal rescued Vincent Kompany's Burnley a point in a 1-1 home draw with Luton, who raced into an early lead through Dan Potts.

Sheffield United stepped up to sixth place by winning 2-0 at home to Millwall.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge struck for the Blades before half-time and they eased to victory despite Oliver Norwood's penalty miss.

QPR held off a second-half fightback from Middlesbrough to win 3-2 in west London, with Chris Willock, Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes all striking before the break.

Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss cut the deficit for Boro, who had Darragh Lenihan sent off in stoppage time as their comeback fell short.

Tom Ince added to Shane Long's penalty as Reading saw off Cardiff 2-1 after Callum O'Dowda's early effort gave the travelling Bluebirds the lead.

Elsewhere, Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown sealed Stoke's 2-0 win over Blackpool while Preston drew 0-0 at home to Hull.

Sky Bet League One

Peterborough became the only side to win both their opening Sky Bet League One games of the season as they saw off Morecambe 3-0.

Joe Ward, Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou scored the goals as the Posh took to the table of the early table.

Exeter are one of six sides on four points as they thumped Port Vale 4-0.

The promoted side eased to victory at St James Park thanks to goals from Harry Kite, two from Jevani Brown and Sam Nombe.

Bolton are in third after they beat Wycombe 3-0, and Sheffield Wednesday fourth after they won 1-0 at MK Dons in a battle of the beaten play-off semi-finalists from last season.

Charlton saw off Derby 1-0 at The Valley, and Accrington are in sixth after their 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Ipswich held on to win 2-1 at Forest Green.

Bristol Rovers took advantage of Burton having a man sent off in the opening minute to seal a rampant 4-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Fleetwood came from behind to secure a late 2-1 victory over Plymouth, Tyler Goodrham struck deep into stoppage-time to seal Oxford's 1-0 win over Cambridge and Michael Duff got off the mark in charge of Barnsley as they beat his old side Cheltenham 1-0.

Portsmouth and Lincoln drew 0-0.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient continued their perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign with a 1-0 win over Crawley at the Broadfield Stadium.

Tom James scored his second goal in as many games for Richie Wellens' side, who sit third behind Walsall and Crewe.

Walsall manager Michael O'Neill returned to haunt former club Newport as a Mickey Demetriou own goal saw the Saddlers to victory, while Crewe saunterde to victory against Harrogate, thanks to goals from Dan Agyei, Kelvin Mellor and Courtney Baker-Richardson.

A 96th-minute strike from Josh Gordon earned Barrow all three points in a five-goal thriller than ended in a 3-2 win over Mark Hughes' Bradford.

Sutton were denied their first win of the campaign by Doncaster, who scored a pair of stoppage time goals to take a 2-1 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium. Donovan Wilson had put United ahead after 16 minutes, but George Miller and Kieran Agard turned the game at the death.

Elsewhere, Scott Kashket scored a debut goal as Gillingham beat Rochdale 1-0 at Priestfield, with Stevenage coming from behind to stun Stockport in a 2-1 victory at the Lamex Stadium, courtesy of Luke Norris and Jamie Reid.

Riley Harbottle fired Mansfield to a 1-0 win at home to Tranmere, while Carlisle and Grimsby hit back to secure 1-1 draws against Colchester and Northampton respectively.

Meanwhile, Swindon - who had Harry McKirdy sent off - drew 0-0 with Salford, with Hartlepool and AFC Wimbledon drawing by the same scoreline.