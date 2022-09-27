Championship Team of the Month for September: Josh Sargent, Lewis Baker and Carlton Morris feature

Sheffield United are the only team to have won all three matches in September and it is no surprise to see the league leaders dominate the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Month.

Norwich are hot on the Blades' heels in the Championship and they have two players who make the cut, while QPR, Rotherham, Millwall, Stoke, Luton and Bristol City are also represented.

Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng (QPR) - 7.25 rating

Seny Dieng may not have been the busiest goalkeeper in the league in September, but his seven saves helped QPR to two clean sheets from their three matches. With just one goal conceded, Dieng makes the Team of the Month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.25.

Centre-back: Wes Harding (Rotherham) - 7.66 rating

Of the three goals Wes Harding has been directly involved in this season, two came in September as he provided the assist for Richard Wood's goal in the 1-1 draw with Watford at the start of the month and then netted in the 3-0 win over Blackpool. Harding also made 13 clearances, seven tackles and five interceptions to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.66.

Centre-back: Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) - 7.52 rating

Charlie Cresswell started two of three matches for Millwall in September, but his best performance came from the bench as he played a direct hand in both goals in the Lions' 2-0 win over Cardiff at the start of the month. Thirteen aerial duels won reinforced a statistically calculated WhoScored.com strength of 'aerial duels' as Cresswell makes the cut with a rating of 7.52.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - 7.37 rating

Sheffield United are the only team to have won all three matches in September and it is no wonder the Blades are the dominant side in the Championship Team of the Month. Anel Ahmedhodzic rounds off the defence having made the third most interceptions (10) in England's second tier with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.37.

Right midfield: Josh Sargent (Norwich) - 7.70 rating

Norwich have scored more goals (7) than any other Championship team in September with Josh Sargent netting two of those. Sargent also registered an additional assist for the Canaries to make the best XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.70.

Central midfield: Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - 7.71 rating

Sheffield United are the only side that have not conceded a goal in September with Oliver Norwood crucial to that defensive resolve. The Blades star ranked sixth for tackles and interceptions combined (18), while an additional four key passes saw him yield a WhoScored.com rating of 7.71.

Central midfield: Sander Berge (Sheffield United) - 7.70 rating

With a WhoScored.com rating of 7.70, Sander Berge joins Norwood in the middle of the park as the third Sheffield United representative. Berge was directly involved in two of the Blades' five league goals in September, scoring in the 2-0 win at Hull and providing the assist for Oliver McBurnie's strike in the 2-0 win at Preston. Seven dribbles was the fourth most to contribute towards the Norwegian's inclusion.

Central midfield: Lewis Baker (Stoke) - 7.64 rating

Stoke scored just four league goals in September, yet Lewis Baker was directly involved in three of those as he scored two and provided one assist. That sole assist came from six key passes, which is the 13th most in the division, to partner Norwood and Berge in central midfield with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.64.

Left midfield: Sam Byram (Norwich) - 7.52 rating

Sam Byram scored his first league goal of the season in September, that coming in a man-of-the-match display against West Brom last week. Off the ball, the 29-year-old was imperious as he made 15 tackles - no player made more - to feature on the left with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.52.

Striker: Carlton Morris (Luton) - 8.03 rating

With a rating of 8.03, Luton striker Carlton Morris is the WhoScored.com Championship Player of the Month. Morris has scored in all three Hatters appearances in September so far, netting four goals in the process, which is more than any other player. The 26-year-old also created three goalscoring chances and completed two dribbles.

Striker: Nahki Wells (Bristol City) - 7.81 rating

Joining Morris on the frontline is Bristol City hitman Nahki Wells. Like Morris, Wells has also been directly involved in a goal in all three outings in September, scoring three times and providing one assist. Thirteen shots was the third most in the Championship as the Robins striker returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.81.