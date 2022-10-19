Championship goals and round-up: Birmingham hold Burnley; QPR go top

In-form striker Lyndon Dykes scored twice as QPR beat 10-man Cardiff 3-0 amid speculation over the future of manager Michael Beale.

Dutch left-back Kenneth Paal's first Rangers goal sealed a comfortable victory for the R's at Loftus Road where Bluebirds defender Jack Simpson was sent off.

However, the mood of the home fans was very much tempered by the prospect of boss Beale leaving.

Beale is reportedly in the frame to take over at Wolves less than four months - and a mere 15 Sky Bet Championship matches - into his first managerial role.

Martyn Waghorn scored his first Coventry goal for over a year as the Sky Blues moved off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

The striker came off the bench to score a penalty in the 87th minute to make it back-to-back wins for Mark Robins' men for the first time since April after their 1-0 victory against Cardiff at the weekend.

The defeat leaves Paul Heckingbottom's men without a win since the international break, despite hitting both the crossbar and the post in the second half.

Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench.

But Scott Hogan equalised just six minutes later to give John Eustace's side a deserved point.

The point for Vincent Kompany's side was not enough for them to retrieve pole position but it extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games.

Tom Bradshaw's stunning first-half hat-trick powered Millwall to a 3-0 victory over woeful Watford at the Den.

Bradshaw struck three times in just over half an hour to give Gary Rowett's men their third successive win in a game they controlled throughout, moving them one point off the Championship play-off places.

Hull leap-frogged opponents Blackpool in the Championship table thanks to an impressive 3-1 away win.

The Tigers deservedly secured their first away success of the campaign, and a long-awaited first victory at this level at Bloomfield Road since way back in 1974.

Prospective new boss Michael Carrick would have been impressed with Middlesbrough's second-half display as they came from a goal down to claim a convincing 4-1 win at Wigan and move out of the Championship relegation places.