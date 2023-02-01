Championship 2022/23: Which players are out of contract this summer?

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, Sunderland's Alex Pritchard and Preston's Daniel Johnson among list of Sky Bet Championship players whose contracts are set to expire on June 30; Sunderland's Ross Stewart and QPR's Chris Willock among players who have a 12-month contract extension option
Wednesday 1 February 2023 12:18, UK
Sky Sports takes a look at the Sky Bet Championship players whose contracts are currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.
Using data from transfermarkt.co.uk and official websites of Sky Bet Championship clubs, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the players whose contracts are currently set to run out this summer.
Also included are those who have club options to extend by a further year in their deals, where those options are known.
Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long.
One-year option: Troy Deeney, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham.
Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz.
One-year option: Bradley Dack.
Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley.
One-year option: Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue.
Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Harvey Wiles-Richards.
One-year option: Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner.
Ashley Barnes, Matthew Lowton, Will Norris.
Joel Bagan, Mark Harris, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte.
Kyle McFadzean, Martyn Waghorn, Liam Kelly, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Tyler Walker, Will Bapaga.
One-year option: Fankaty Dabo.
Danny Ward, Florian Kamberi, Josh Koroma, Tomas Vaclik.
One-year option: Josh Ruffels.
Greg Docherty, Callum Elder.
One-year option: Billy Chadwick, Vaughn Covil, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Tyler Smith.
Contract lengths not publicised by club.
Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Jonny Howson, Tommy Smith, Stephen Walker.
Contract lengths not publicised by club.
Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki, Danel Sinani.
Robbie Brady, Lewis Coulton, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Matthew Olosunde, Josh Onomah.
One-year option: Dana Amaral, Aaron Bennett, Harry Nevin, Ben Woodburn.
Ody Alfa, Luke Amos, Jordan Archer, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Olamide Shodipo.
One-year option: Chris Willock.
Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett, Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek.
Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee Peltier, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood.
One-year option: Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles.
John Fleck, Wes Foderingham, Kyron Gordon, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Will Osula, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens.
Jack Bonham, Sam Clucas, Frank Fielding, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Mario Vrancic.
Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard.
One-year option: Corry Evans, Ross Stewart.
Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton.
Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling.
Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters.
One-year option: Tom Rogic.
Ben Amos, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Gwion Edwards, Jamie Jones, Will Keane, James McClean, Max Power, Scott Smith, Curtis Tilt.
One-year option: Ryan Nyambe, Jack Whatmough.
This list was last updated on Wednesday February 1 2023.