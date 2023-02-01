Championship 2022/23: Which players are out of contract this summer?

Sky Sports takes a look at the Sky Bet Championship players whose contracts are currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Using data from transfermarkt.co.uk and official websites of Sky Bet Championship clubs, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the players whose contracts are currently set to run out this summer.

Also included are those who have club options to extend by a further year in their deals, where those options are known.

Birmingham

Image: Birmingham's Harlee Dean

Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Kevin Long.

One-year option: Troy Deeney, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham.

Blackburn

Image: Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz

Daniel Ayala, Ben Brereton Diaz.

One-year option: Bradley Dack.

Blackpool

Image: Blackpool's Jordan Thorniley

Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley.

One-year option: Rob Apter, Liam Bridcutt, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue.

Bristol City

Image: Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo

Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Harvey Wiles-Richards.

One-year option: Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner.

Burnley

Image: Burnley's Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes, Matthew Lowton, Will Norris.

Cardiff

Image: Cardiff's Gavin Whyte

Joel Bagan, Mark Harris, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte.

Coventry

Image: Coventry's Kyle McFadzean

Kyle McFadzean, Martyn Waghorn, Liam Kelly, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Tyler Walker, Will Bapaga.

One-year option: Fankaty Dabo.

Huddersfield

Image: Huddersfield's Danny Ward

Danny Ward, Florian Kamberi, Josh Koroma, Tomas Vaclik.

One-year option: Josh Ruffels.

Hull

Image: Hull's Callum Elder

Greg Docherty, Callum Elder.

One-year option: Billy Chadwick, Vaughn Covil, Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Tyler Smith.

Luton

Contract lengths not publicised by club.

Middlesbrough

Image: Middlesbrough's Luke Daniels

Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Jonny Howson, Tommy Smith, Stephen Walker.

Millwall

Contract lengths not publicised by club.

Norwich

Image: Norwich's Kieran Dowell

Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Onel Hernandez, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki, Danel Sinani.

Preston

Image: Preston's Daniel Johnson

Robbie Brady, Lewis Coulton, Greg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Matthew Olosunde, Josh Onomah.

One-year option: Dana Amaral, Aaron Bennett, Harry Nevin, Ben Woodburn.

QPR

Image: QPR's Olamide Shodipo

Ody Alfa, Luke Amos, Jordan Archer, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson, Charlie Owens, Olamide Shodipo.

One-year option: Chris Willock.

Reading

Image: Reading's Lucas Joao

Scott Dann, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett, Lucas Joao, Shane Long, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Yakou Meite, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek.

Rotherham

Image: Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene

Wes Harding, Robbie Hemfrey, Chiedozie Ogbene, Lee Peltier, Josh Vickers, Richard Wood.

One-year option: Shane Ferguson, Ben Wiles.

Sheffield United

Image: Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie

John Fleck, Wes Foderingham, Kyron Gordon, Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Will Osula, Jack Robinson, Femi Seriki, Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens.

Stoke

Image: Stoke's Nick Powell

Jack Bonham, Sam Clucas, Frank Fielding, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Mario Vrancic.

Sunderland

Image: Sunderland's Alex Pritchard

Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard.

One-year option: Corry Evans, Ross Stewart.

Swansea

Image: Swansea's Joel Latibeaudiere

Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton.

Watford

Image: Watford's Tom Cleverley

Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling.

West Brom

Image: West Brom's Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore, Erik Pieters.

One-year option: Tom Rogic.

Wigan

Image: Wigan's James McClean

Ben Amos, Joe Bennett, Jordan Cousins, Tendayi Darikwa, Gwion Edwards, Jamie Jones, Will Keane, James McClean, Max Power, Scott Smith, Curtis Tilt.

One-year option: Ryan Nyambe, Jack Whatmough.

This list was last updated on Wednesday February 1 2023.