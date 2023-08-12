EFL goals and round-up: Southampton, Norwich in eight-goal thriller; Leicester City, Hull City win

A dramatic game at St Mary's saw eight goals as Southampton's Adam Armstrong scored a late penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw against Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship.

Josh Sargent fired the Canaries in front, but Jan Bednarek equalised before Armstrong's penalty gave the Saints the lead.

It was short-lived, however, when Gabriel Sara found the net two minutes later and Jonathan Rowe gave the visitors the advantage at half-time.

Che Adams then levelled for the hosts after the break and Christian Fassnacht thought he had found the winner with six minutes to go, but Armstrong struck late to snatch a point.

Ozan Tufan's hat-trick gave Hull their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Juan Delgado put the Owls ahead but a late penalty from Ozan Tufan levelled things before the break and the midfielder added two more in the second half.

Aaron Connolly added a fourth before Michael Smith struck in the final minutes for Wednesday.

Coventry began life without Gustavo Hamer convincingly, earning their first win of the season after beating Middlesbrough 3-0.

USA international Haji Wright opened his account for the Sky Blues either side of Matty Godden's opener and a late own goal from Darragh Lenihan.

West Brom survived a late scare to beat Swansea 3-2 having initially gone 3-0 up with goals from Semi Ajayi and John Swift alongside Carl Rushworth's own goal.

The visitors continued to push with Harry Darling and Nathan Wood striking late, but the Baggies held on.

Goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win against Stoke.

Sammie Szmodics' second-half double salvaged a point for Blackburn, who came from behind to draw 2-2 against Rotherham.

Hakeem Odoffin had put the Millers ahead and Fred Onyedinma doubled their lead, but was sent off two minutes later after receiving a second yellow card.

Leicester made it two wins from two back in their first season back in the Championship, with Stephy Mavididi striking with 17 minutes of the 90 to play to earn a narrow victory over Huddersfield for the Foxes.

QPR recorded only their fourth league win of 2023 with a 2-1 win over Cardiff.

Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paal put Rangers in front, with Ike Ugbo's strike unable to spark a late fightback.

Will Keane scored his second goal in as many games in Preston's 2-1 win over Sunderland.

The summer signing put North End in front, with Mads Frokjaer-Jensen netting the winning for Ryan Lowe's men after Jack Clarke levelled from the spot.

Birmingham beat Leeds 1-0 thanks to a late Lukas Jutkiewicz penalty, while Matt James fired a 94th-minute winner for Bristol City against Millwall at The Den.

Watford and Plymouth played out a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Sky Bet League One

Andy Carroll missed from the spot as Reading remain without a point in League One this season after going down 1-0 to Port Vale following Ben Garrity's second-half strike.

Blackpool drew a blank in a goalless draw at Exeter, while Wigan rallied from going a goal down against Northampton as Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman struck in the last 20 minutes to secure a 2-1 win.

Dion Charles struck either side of Liam Smith's own goal as Bolton made it back-to-back wins by brushing aside Cheltenham 3-0 at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Cambridge joined the Trotters on six points as goals from Paul Digby and Gassan Ahadme gave the U's a 2-0 win at Fleetwood, while Stevenage and Peterborough are the other sides with unblemished records.

Second-half goals from Aaron Pressley and Jamie Reid sealed a 2-0 victory for Stevenage over Shrewsbury, while Hector Kyprianou's effort on the stroke of half-time helped Peterborough edge out Charlton 1-0.

First-half strikes from Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop, plus Omar Beckles' own goal and Kusini Yengi's late penalty saw Portsmouth win 4-0 at Leyton Orient.

James Collins, Conor Hourihane and Conor Washington were all on-target for Derby, who brushed aside Burton 3-0, while Lincoln beat Wycombe by the same scoreline courtesy of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu.

Mark Harris scored the only goal of the game as Oxford beat Carlisle 1-0 while Scott Sinclair rescued a 1-1 draw for Bristol Rovers against Barnsley, who had gone ahead early on through Nicky Cadden.

Sky Bet League Two

In League Two, James Tilley's late penalty denied Wrexham a first win back in the Football League as AFC Wimbledon claimed a 1-1 draw.

Elliot Lee's deflected first-half strike put the visitors ahead but, after Ali Al-Hamadi missed one spot kick for the hosts, Tilley made no mistake when the Dons were awarded a second late on.

Notts County, who joined Wrexham in promotion from the Vanarama National League, bounced back from last week's thrashing at Sutton by twice coming from a goal down to beat Grimsby 3-2, with Dan Crowley scoring the winner.

Mo Eisa's early strike saw MK Dons move on to six points after a 1-0 victory over Tranmere, while Ashley Nadesan helped Gillingham maintain their 100 per cent winning start as they defeated Accrington by the same scoreline.

Emile Acquah and Jamie Proctor struck in the final 15 minutes as Barrow beat 10-man Sutton 2-1, Walsall hung on to beat Stockport by the same scoreline, while Crewe fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Swindon.

Will Evans bagged a brace as Newport hammered Doncaster 4-0, Mark Hughes' Bradford came from a goal down to defeat Colchester 2-1, Crawley drew 1-1 at Salford, Mansfield beat Morecambe 3-0 and Forest Green edged out Harrogate 1-0.