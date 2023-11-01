England and Stoke City trailblazer Frank Soo to be inducted into Stoke-on-Trent's Sporting Hall of Fame

England trailblazer Frank Soo will be inducted into Stoke-on-Trent's Sporting Hall of Fame to coincide with the 90th anniversary of his Stoke City debut, Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal.

Soo, whose father was Chinese, became the first player of Asian heritage to represent England when he appeared in a wartime international against Wales in 1942.

Derbyshire-born Soo is a Stoke City legend, who made more than 250 appearances for the club, and was a former team-mate and captain of Sir Stanley Matthews.

He was the first person of East or South East Asian heritage to appear in the Football League.

Soo died in Cheadle on January 25 1991. He was 76-years-old.

A tribute to Soo is also planned at the bet365 stadium, with Saturday's visit of Cardiff City arriving exactly 90 years on from his Stoke debut, which came against Middlesbrough on November 4 1933.

Soo will join 1966 World Cup-winner Gordon Banks, his former team-mate Matthews, darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor and squash icon Angela Smith in the Stoke-on-Trent Sporting Hall of Fame.

The Lord Mayor of the City of Stoke-on-Trent Majid Khan will conduct a civic ceremony and officially induct Soo into the Sporting Hall of Fame on Friday.

Stoke City: A fitting tribute to Frank Soo

Stoke City's chief operating officer Simon King to Sky Sports News:

"The addition of Frank Soo to the Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute and a great way to ensure that his story lives on.

"Stoke City is seeking to be as inclusive to people from all backgrounds as we can possibly be, celebrating and welcoming diversity within our fanbase, our community and our club.

"Even all these years on from his debut and resulting career, Frank's achievements remain inspirational in that regard and his legacy is something to be cherished and preserved."

'Frank is an inspiration'

Image: Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan and Leicester CIty diversity and inclusion lead John Olaleye celebrate Frank Soo at the King Power Stadium with Maxwell Min and Alan Lau from the Frank Soo Foundation

Frank Soo Foundation spokesperson Maxwell Min to Sky Sports News:

"We are delighted to see Frank Soo and his achievements recognised in Stoke, a city in which he had such a positive impact.

"Frank is an inspiration, and his story is not as widely known as it should be. His induction into the Stoke-on-Trent Sporting Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to a giant of English football.

"It is also fantastic to see that Stoke City's tradition of East and South East Asian players continues today, with Joon-Ho Bae arriving at the club in the summer after starring in the K-League."

Jacqui Soo: Frank's legacy goes on

Image: Frank Soo lines up for England in a Victory International friendly against France (credit: Soo Family)

Frank's great niece, Jacqui Soo, to Sky Sports News:

"He was a dedicated and true professional and a constant source of pride to his extended family.

"We hope that his legacy will go on to inspire future generations of boys and girls from East and South East Asian backgrounds to play football."

Soo started his career at Prescott Cables, before joining Stoke and going on to play for Leicester City, Luton Town and Chelmsford City.

He would go on to manage St Albans City and Scunthorpe United, but enjoyed most success in Scandinavia where he had a stint coaching Norway, before winning the Swedish title with Djurgardens IF.

