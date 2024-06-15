Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Matija Sarkic signed for Millwall last summer after leaving Wolves; the 26-year-old also played for Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Stoke City; Sarkic, who was born in Grimsby, represented Montenegro

Millwall keeper Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died aged 26, the club have announced.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

"Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

Image: Sarkic made 33 appearances for Millwall last season

"Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Grimsby-born Sarkic began his career in Anderlecht's academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

He played 60 games during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances.

Sarkic made his Montenegro debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week for a friendly against Belgium.

Image: Sarkic produced a man-of-the-match display for Montenegro against Belgium just over a week ago

Millwall Supporters' Club posted on X: "What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

His former club Aston Villa also posted on X: "Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

"Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer of 2020.

"The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."