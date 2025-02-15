Hannibal Mejbri: Burnley player makes racist abuse allegation against Milutin Osmajic as Preston issue denial

Hannibal: "I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch"; Preston: "Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today's match officials"; FA looking into incident

Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri has made a racist abuse allegation against Milutin Osmajic which has been denied by the player and Preston

Hannibal Mejbri says he suffered "disgusting abuse" amid an investigation into an alleged racist comment from Milutin Osmajic in Burnley's Championship draw with Preston.

Preston said they are aware of the complaint made by former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal to match officials, adding Osmajic "strongly refuted the claims".

The FA is looking into the incident after Hannibal and Osmajic clashed during Saturday lunchtime's goalless draw, with chaotic scenes at the end of the game, including Burnley boss Scott Parker seeking out the referee after the full-time whistle.

Following the game, Hannibal posted on X: "I will not be silent about what happened today.

"I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Speaking in his post-match interview, Parker said: "Something inappropriate was said to Hannibal which he reported.

"You could clearly see he was very distressed and in that moment we tried to get some context into what exactly had happened because he was very emotional.

"He explained to me what was said and at that moment we just wanted to work out how he was and where he was in his head space. It will go down to due process now."

Image: Burnley head coach Scott Parker speaks with Hannibal Mejbri during the Clarets' draw at Preston

Hannibal's club released a statement, reading: "Burnley Football Club is aware of an alleged comment made to Hannibal by Milutin Osmajic during our game against Preston North End which was reported to officials both during and after the game.

"During the second half Hannibal made referee Andrew Kitchen aware of the comment who has registered the complaint. The club would like to thank the officials for their professional handling of the incident.

"The club will continue to show its complete support to Hannibal and there will be no further comment made until the investigation has been completed."

A Preston club statement after the match read: "Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today's match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today's Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

"Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today's match officials.

"The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

"No further comment will be made at this time."