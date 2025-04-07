Championship promotion race: Leeds slip continues as Burnley take charge
The Leeds slip continues, Burnley have taken charge and will the points deduction haunt Sheffield United? Tuesday is set to be a huge night in the Championship promotion race. Watch every Championship game live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app on Tuesday night.
Tuesday 8 April 2025 07:28, UK
Promotion is still in Leeds United's hands, just.
It may not feel that way, and with the table the way it is it may not look that way. But with Burnley still having to play Sheffield United on Easter Monday, Leeds know that six wins from their six remaining games will still take them to promotion.
However, it is Burnley that have taken charge of the promotion race. They came from behind to beat Coventry at lunchtime on Saturday, while Leeds drew at Luton. A few hours later, Sheffield United fell to a shock defeat at Oxford.
Make no mistake, the Championship is the best league in the world.
Remaining fixtures for the top three
The Leeds slip continues as they tumble to third
Despite just one win in six that has seen Leeds United slip from having half a foot in the Premier League to potentially staring the play-offs in the face again.
After the draw at Luton, Daniel Farke was in defiant mood. He insisted it was a good point.
"We knew that it would always be a difficult game today because let's be honest, Luton were playing in the Premier League last season, with not the worst points tally, I have to say," the Leeds boss said after the game.
"Many of the players have played in the Premier League, of course they are underperforming in terms of where they want to be in the Championship, but you got the feeling in recent weeks they have realised what they want to do to stick together to fight in order to survive in this league.
"It's definitely one point gained. You can never underestimate, especially during this time a point on the road, also a point against a side who's fighting with the knife between the teeth against relegation, so for me it was one of the toughest games of the run-in."
Anxiety has set in. But, maybe, being back out of the driver's seat will ease some of the pressure.
It doesn't get much easier, however. On Tuesday night they visit Middlesbrough, who are back in form and chasing hard for a play-off place. Anything but victory, and chances are that top two will no longer be in their control.
Burnley take control of promotion race
The march has been relentless. Burnley have not lost a game since November 3, have been beaten just twice all season, and have learned how to score goals as well - their attack inspired since the arrival of Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting in January.
Match that to a record-breaking defence, and it is no surprise that Scott Parker's Clarets have gone top of the league. It feels like they have timed it perfectly. After spending the last 13 gameweeks in third, they have battered their way back above the line.
They head into Tuesday night top of the table, a position they haven't occupied since the early weeks of August.
"Immensely proud, a tough place to come, we knew that coming into the game," said Burnley boss Parker after their comeback win at Coventry on Saturday. "A team right in form. The stadium was bouncing as well, pretty alive for large parts of the game.
"We go a goal down early on, albeit a clear offside goal which was disappointing. Reacted superbly well, get ourselves back in the game, well-worked goal and then showed our quality in the first half.
"I thought it was a very good first half, we come out of half-time, chased a bit of a lost cause, which epitomises what this team is about."
Burnley look ice-cold in pursuit of promotion. A challenging trip to a relegation-threatened Derby awaits on Tuesday night.
Will the points deduction haunt Sheff Utd?
Sheffield United seemed primed to take charge on Saturday. Having watched Leeds slip again, they headed to Oxford United knowing a win would take them two points clear of Burnley, and four clear of Leeds in fourth.
But, instead, it was 1-0 defeat. They are second, sandwiched between the other two, and they have a trip to Turf Moor on the horizon on Easter Monday.
They have to remember, still, that without the two-point deduction handed to them at the start of the season, they would still currently be top of the table.
"I didn't see this coming," Wilder admitted after the defeat on Saturday. "It is what it is. There was an opportunity there to gain three points but when you don't do enough, and full credit to Oxford United - they deserved their win - it obviously means an incredible away record comes to an end."
They are back at home on Tuesday night, and cannot really afford to slip up again. Millwall are the visitors to Bramall Lane.
