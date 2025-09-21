Championship talking points: Middlesbrough continue best-ever start but Will Still's Southampton falling flat

Edwards feeling the love on Teesside after leading Middlesbrough to best-ever start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and West Brom

It has been the stuff of dreams for Rob Edwards at Middlesbrough. Five wins and a draw in six games, Boro's best-ever start in 149 years.

"I've fallen in love with them [the fans], they were great tonight," he told Sky Sports after their win over West Brom on Friday night. And he has played a huge role in the results with his recruitment and decision-making.

The two scorers at the Riverside were David Strelec and Kaly Sene in each half, and it was Edwards who switched between the two at the break. Not often a goalscorer is removed at half-time for tactical reasons.

"It was a tactical one and it's always nice when it comes off!" he told Sky Sports after the game. "Like a lot of the lads here, David is getting up to speed. We felt Kaly's energy and intensity would have helped us.

"Both are going to be big players for us. We've got a squad here, and I've said if we need to go early with subs we will. It doesn't always have to be on 65 or 70 minutes."

Boro have momentum, firepower and a revitalised manager getting big decisions right. It is a clinical combination, and they could well be here to stay in the promotion race.

Simeon Gholam

Still falling flat in early stages at Southampton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Southampton

It is not all going according to plan for Will Still at Southampton.

Just one win all season, and none in their last five since beating Wrexham on the opening day. Even that required a last-minute turnaround to sneak it 2-1.

Southampton dominated possession on Saturday at Hull City and Still insisted they controlled the game. But 71 per cent of the ball is irrelevant if you find yourself 3-0 down and being dominated in terms of Expected Goals.

Still is still young and still learning about this league. But in the Championship an impressive reputation counts for little if you are not producing results. And Southampton have the quality to be doing a lot better.

Improvements are needed. And fast.

Simeon Gholam

Swansea pay for controversial disallowed goal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Swansea

All things considered, things are looking pretty bright for Swansea at the moment.

Alan Sheehan's side came from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and, ahead of their trip to Birmingham, were five unbeaten in the Championship.

But that run might have been extended to six, but for a controversial call to disallow Zan Vipotnik's opener at St Andrew's on Saturday lunchtime.

Josh Tymon's inch-perfect cross from the left found the Slovenian striker, who jumped at the far post and guided a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner. He peeled away and celebrated, but was stopped in his tracks by the assistant referee's flag, which he wagged his finger at as soon as he saw it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Swansea's Zan Vipotnik thinks he has the opener for Swansea against Birmingham, but it's ruled offside. Was this the right call?

The officials adjudged he had strayed ahead of Blues captain Christoph Klarer as the ball was played, despite replays suggesting Vipotnik was level, or just behind, the defender. With no VAR, of course, the decision stood.

It proved costly for the Swans, as Lyndon Dykes' 94th-minute header sealed a 1-0 win.

Dan Long

Improving QPR recovering brilliantly from early mauling

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City

The 7-1 defeat at Coventry City feels like an awful long time ago now for QPR.

Since then, the response has been brilliant, and the 1-0 victory over Stoke on Saturday made it three victories in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harvey Vale fires QPR in front against Stoke at Loftus Road

Harvey Vale has made a huge difference, starting all three of those wins and scoring his first of the campaign against the Potters - an impressively-taken winner in the closing stages at the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium.

He signed for the club in the January window but was immediately ruled out with injury during his medical and missed the second half of last season. Now, at 22, he is starting to show some of the promise that made QPR bring him in from Chelsea.

And in attack they have goals in Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell. What had started as looking like a season of struggle, now looks filled with promise.

Simeon Gholam

Off day for Bristol City - but too early to tell if it is anything more

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Oxford Utd

It will only become clear in the coming weeks whether Bristol City's first defeat of the season, at home to second-bottom Oxford United, is a blip or the end of their purple patch under new boss Gerhard Struber.

Oxford were well worth their win at Ashton Gate, but it felt eminently avoidable from the Austrian's perspective. All three of the visitors' goals came from set-pieces, the first time in almost three years the Robins have conceded three times from set-plays in the same match. The first-half loss of sizeable centre-back Rob Atkinson did not help, but is no excuse.

Collectively it was an off day, but individually there were further concerns. Emil Riis has had a Midas touch since his arrival in the summer but had easily his worst game, and owes one assistant referee a beer after his flag saved him from an early miss-of-the-season contender.

City fans will tell you this is par for the course - a sell-out stadium, an unbeaten start, a seemingly beatable opposition. But it is worth remembering, too, Oxford had held Leicester and Coventry, two sides expected to finish ahead of City this season, to draws in their previous two games.

Just as things never seemed quite as good as the scoreline suggested in big early-season wins over Sheff Utd, Sheff Wed and Hull, neither is this too telling in isolation. A trip to Preston, never a forgiving place to go at the best of times, will tell a lot more next weekend.

Ron Walker

Blackburn on course for third win of season before abandonment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackburn and Ipswich

Blackburn started the season with two narrow defeats from two, but Valerien Ismael's side had won two of their last three before the visit of Ipswich to Ewood Park, and were on course for a third in four with 10 minutes to play.

But the weather had not been playing ball all day in Lancashire and it was at this point that referee Stephen Martin brought the game to a halt.

It was for good reason - the pitch was waterlogged and the ball could not bounce or travel in a straight line before being stopped in its tracks.

The players were taken off the pitch while a decision was taken about whether the game could continue, but just after 5pm, it was abandoned. By then, many had already departed, pre-empting the inevitable.

That is not the end of the matter, however. On Saturday evening, in a statement to Sky Sports News, the EFL said: "The board will consider what action is to be taken as a result of the abandonment, in-line with EFL regulations."

Whether the result will stand or the fixture is to be replayed in full remains to be seen.

Dan Long

Key stats from the weekend

Sheffield United are the first team since Wycombe Wanderers in 2020/21 to lose all of their opening six Championship games of the season. The last two teams to do this (Wycombe and Peterborough in 2012-13) ended up being relegated.

Southampton have failed to win any of their last nine away matches in the league (D3 L6), conceding 20 and scoring just seven.

Middlesbrough's 16 points in their opening six matches (W5 D1) is the club's best start to a season in the top four tiers of English football. They are the only team in the Championship not to drop at point at home so far in 2025/26 (P3 W3).

Wrexham have won consecutive away games in the second tier for the first time since December 1980. This is the first time they've scored three or more goals on the road in the second tier since they beat Cambridge 3-2 in December 1981.

All Championship weekend results

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday