Blackburn vs Ipswich: Abandoned Championship fixture rearranged to take place in December

The Sky Bet Championship fixture between Blackburn and Ipswich has been rearranged for Tuesday December 2, kick-off 7.45pm.

The original fixture at Ewood Park in September was abandoned in the 80th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Blackburn wanted the three points to be awarded to them because they were leading 1-0 in the match when it was called off, and Ipswich had seen a player red carded. However, the EFL refused that request.

As Sky Sports News reported last month, Ipswich will not consider allowing Blackburn to score a goal unopposed and will compete fully for the 90 minutes.

Ipswich had been reduced to 10 men due to Jacob Greaves' sending off when referee Steve Martin temporarily suspended the match due to heavy rain at Ewood Park with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. After a short delay, it was called off altogether due to the state of the pitch.

Both clubs were consulted on their views of how the game should be decided before the EFL announced in late September that it would be replayed in full.

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael said at the time that his side had "the right to want the three points". He also went on to dispute that he was consulted over the abandonment during the original fixture.

The club have since said they are "very disappointed" with the league body's decision, and have said they are "considering all options" including a potential appeal against the move.

The EFL could have decided the game counted as a completed match, or started the re-arranged game in the 80th minute - the same time the original fixture was called off.

According to the poll we ran last month, 58 per cent of you said the game should continue from the 80th minute, while 31 per cent said award Blackburn the 1-0 victory. Only 11 per cent of voters favoured a full replay.