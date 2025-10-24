Sheffield Wednesday: Championship club deducted 12 points after filing for administration

The EFL have confirmed Sheffield Wednesday have been deducted 12 points after filing for administration on Friday morning.

Sheffield Wednesday were already bottom of the Championship and are now on -6 points.

The notice to enter administration was filed at 10.01am on Friday at a specialist companies court.

The EFL had previously charged the club with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players' wages on time.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the EFL said: "The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint administrators to both the club and also the company which owns Hillsborough.

"Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with regulations agreed by all clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.

"The EFL will now engage in discussions with the administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the club and their local community.

"The Championship league table will be updated with immediate effect."

The club's financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.

Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.

Wednesday are understood to owe in the region of £1m to HMRC in unpaid tax.

This is believed to be the catalyst for finally applying for administration.

What happens next?

The club will be handed an immediate 12-point deduction for going into administration. Derby County were the last EFL club to enter administration in 2021.

Administration firm Begbies Traynor Group have today been appointed as administrators, Sky Sports News understands.

The relevant parties are understood have been in talks over the possibility of this event for a number of weeks.

Chansiri remains the biggest creditor at the club and will continue to be involved in the administration process.

Having failed to pay their first-team players on time in five of the last seven months, further punishment is set to be determined by an independent commission, which could lead to a separate and further points deduction.

'One of the most bittersweet days in Wednesday history'

Statement from Sheffield Wednesday Supporter's Trust:

"Today marks one of the most bittersweet days in our club's proud 158-year history.

"Entering administration was the inevitable outcome of years of financial mismanagement, a lack of accountability, and repeated failures to engage credible buyers. Administration is not something to be celebrated. It needn't have ended this way. But we are overjoyed to have Dejphon Chansiri out of our club for good.

"Administration represents a necessary turning point. With the club now totally out of Chansiri's hands, this may be the first step to getting our Wednesday back. It closes an era defined by poor decisions and deep divisions, both on and off the pitch. Once Hillsborough is recovered from his ownership, Chansiri's influence will finally be consigned to history, a regrettable chapter in Sheffield Wednesday's long and storied history.

"We understand that this news will bring uncertainty and anxiety about what lies ahead. Yet there is every reason for calm optimism.

"The appointed administrators are highly experienced professionals, including one who has been a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder for decades. The Trust has already opened dialogue with them and will play a full part in safeguarding the long-term survival and sustainable future of our club.

"Now, more than ever, Wednesdayites must stand together, patient, proud, and focused on rebuilding a football club that truly represents Sheffield: honest, sustainable, and ambitious. We have shown over the last few months the power of being organised and standing together as a set of supporters. We have shown that a football club is worth nothing without its fans. This has also shown the passion we can offer to new owners, if they can harness our support in the right way.

"The Trust expects strong interest from prospective buyers. However, should a suitable sale not materialise, supporters can be assured that, for the last few months, we have been working to develop a credible, fan-led takeover proposal. This ensures that even in the worst-case scenario, the threat of liquidation will not be an option.

"The Trust will continue to keep supporters fully informed and outline the practical steps every fan can take to help secure a brighter future for our club. Together, we will rebuild, stronger, fairer, and forever proud to be Wednesday."

Nandy: This is why the independent regulator has been set up

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport:

"For the fans, staff and players of Sheffield Wednesday this is an extremely worrying situation.

"Having been in this position with my own team, Wigan Athletic, I know everyone who loves the club will be hoping for a resolution as soon as possible.

"Situations like this are exactly why this government set up the new Independent Football Regulator.

"Owners should be good custodians who act with their club's best interests in mind and clearly, in this instance, that has not been the case.

"We are working quickly to give the regulator the powers it needs so it can better secure the future of football clubs and ensure they remain at the heart of their communities."

Wednesday's nightmare three months

June 3: The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations.

June 18: EFL imposes three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between July 1 2024 and June 30 2025.

June 26: In a statement on the club's official website, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club.

June 27: Another embargo imposed on the club, relating to payments owed to HMRC.

June 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 17: Josh Windass and Michael Smith leave the club by mutual consent.

July 29: Danny Röhl leaves role as manager by mutual consent. The club were forced to close the 9,255-capacity North Stand at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council issued a Prohibition Notice following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group.

July 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 31: Röhl's assistant Henrik Pedersen signs a three-year deal to become the club's new manager.

August 6: The EFL releases a statement explaining their stance on the situation. "We are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value - ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

August 8: Transfer embargoes lifted after outstanding payments settled, but fee restriction remains in place.

August 10: The Owls lose 2-1 to Leicester in their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium.

August 13: Prohibition Notice on North Stand lifted after "necessary professional safety assurances."

September 4: Wednesday fans launch protest against Chansiri outside Thai embassy in London.

September 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

October 4: Wednesday lose 5-0 at home to Coventry. Kick-off delayed after group of fans run onto the Hillsborough pitch in protest against Chansiri.

October 14: Players and staff receive outstanding wages from September.

October 16: News emerges of imminent winding-up petition over £1m owed to HMRC.

October 22: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough. No official attendance figure released.

October 24: Wednesday file for administration and receive 12-point deduction from the EFL.