Sheffield Wednesday: Championship club file for administration

Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration amid the club's mounting financial issues.

The EFL had previously charged the club with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players' wages on time.

The notice was filed at 10.01am on Friday at a specialist companies court.

The club's financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.

Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.

Wednesday are understood to owe in the region of £1m to HMRC in unpaid tax.

This is believed to be the catalyst for finally applying for administration.

Image: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough

What happens next?

The club will be handed an immediate 12-point deduction for going into administration. Derby County were the last EFL club to enter administration in 2021 and were deducted 12 points for doing so.

Discussions are ongoing with the EFL, with the league expected to confirm the ramifications in due course.

Administration firm Begbies Traynor Group have today been appointed as administrators, Sky Sports News understands.

The relevant parties are understood have been in talks over the possibility of this event for a number of weeks.

Chansiri remains the biggest creditor at the club and will continue to be involved in the administration process.

Having failed to pay their first-team players on time in five of the last seven months, further punishment is set to be determined by an independent commission, which could lead to a separate and further points deduction.

Wednesday's nightmare three months

Image: Sheffield Wednesday have filed to be put into administration

June 3: The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations.

June 18: EFL imposes three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between July 1 2024 and June 30 2025.

June 26: In a statement on the club's official website, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club.

June 27: Another embargo imposed on the club, relating to payments owed to HMRC.

June 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 17: Josh Windass and Michael Smith leave the club by mutual consent.

July 29: Danny Röhl leaves role as manager by mutual consent. The club were forced to close the 9,255-capacity North Stand at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council issued a Prohibition Notice following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking earlier this month, Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett explains what consequences Sheffield Wednesday face after they missed their deadline to pay senior players' wages

July 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 31: Röhl's assistant Henrik Pedersen signs a three-year deal to become the club's new manager.

August 6: The EFL releases a statement explaining their stance on the situation. "We are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value - ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

August 8: Transfer embargoes lifted after outstanding payments settled, but fee restriction remains in place.

August 10: The Owls lose 2-1 to Leicester in their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium.

August 13: Prohibition Notice on North Stand lifted after "necessary professional safety assurances."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough

September 4: Wednesday fans launch protest against Chansiri outside Thai embassy in London.

September 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

October 4: Wednesday lose 5-0 at home to Coventry. Kick-off delayed after group of fans run onto the Hillsborough pitch in protest against Chansiri.

October 14: Players and staff receive outstanding wages from September.

October 16: News emerges of imminent winding-up petition over £1m owed to HMRC.

October 22: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough. No official attendance figure released.

October 24: Wednesday file for administration. Under EFL rules, the club would face a 12-point penalty for entering

administration.