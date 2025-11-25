The striker doing a Masters and a tale of two Chelsea youngsters | Five EFL stories ahead of the midweek matches

Joe Gelhardt: Confidence has helped me kick on this season

They say never fall in love with a loan player, but the same lesson also applies for players away from their parent clubs.

Safe to say both the Hull support and Joe Gelhardt have failed with that.

"It was the main place I wanted to come in the summer after last season," Gelhardt tells the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast. "I loved it here last year, from the fans to the staff to the players to living here. I'm buzzing to be back and thankful that I am. I think we have had a good start and hopefully we keep it going.

"The fans are massive. I have created a good bond with them, especially at home when they push us on. We want to repay them with results. I think we have already matched last season's home wins. They are great fans and very supportive.

Image: Joe Gelhardt won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

Gelhardt, 23, is enjoying by far the best season of his career to date. He has notched eight goals already, including six in his last seven.

"I think it is a confidence thing," he says. "I am playing with good players who give me chances to score. How well we are doing helps attackers, and we are getting results. Being happy where I am and enjoying my time all adds to the goals.

"As a forward you need a good run of games to get sharp. The manager has trusted me with that here and I am trying to repay him every time."

Colby Bishop: I'm doing a master's!

Colby Bishop has been through a lot in his career, and it has taught him the value of using his time wisely.

The Portsmouth forward, 29, is currently spending his spare time studying for a master's, so he can further prepare himself for life beyond football.

"I'm doing a master's in Sport and Directorship and have been working on my essays," he says. "It's taking up a lot of my time!

"When you're younger you rush home to play Xbox or something, but when I came out of the game and realised how hard I had to work to get back in, I stopped taking time for granted.

"I've done courses, coaching badges and a personal training degree. But the master's is the biggest thing I've done. It's interesting and the people on the course are great. The writing is tough, especially referencing, but I'm getting used to it. It's good to test yourself and I think it'll be worth it."

Bishop had to work his way back into the professional game early in his career through non-league, and he also had to have heart surgery in 2024 after a risk was detected during a routine scan.

"My career has taught me not to take anything for granted," he adds. "You never know what can happen.

"By the time I finish the master's, I'll have a lot behind me with my coaching badges too. When I'm 35 or 36 I won't be panicking about what to do next. I'll be in a better place."

Anis Mehmeti: Process key to success as he hits new heights

Anis Mehmeti is a football obsessive.

"I watch a lot," he says with a smile. "Especially the Premier League. The lads tease me for watching so much, but I've always been like that. Football has given me so much and I love it.

"Eden Hazard, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho were my favourites growing up. Not necessarily similar to me but players I loved to watch.

"Football is entertainment. Those players entertained and won games, and that's what I want to do. I want to win and show everyone what I'm capable of."

He may not be quite at the level of those names, but Mehmeti is undoubtedly an entertaining player to watch at Bristol City. The 24-year-old is reaching new heights of performance under Gerhard Struber this season, with five goals and four assists already in 16 appearances.

His own style of personal footballing education has been key to his success.

"I don't look too deeply into stats," he says. "I prefer to focus on the processes: the right areas to attack, the right spaces to pick the ball up, how to be effective. It's about being process-driven to get results, both attacking and defensively.

"I'm a high-intensity player with good running capacity, so the pressing side is a positive for me. As a forward or a 10 I want to win the ball back high to attack quickly.

"Winning the ball higher and being direct in transition helps me get into positions to create and score. We've scored a lot from those situations. As a team we've fully bought into the manager's foundations.

Dan Kemp: The Chelsea youngster in the Portsmouth end at Wembley

Saturday May 15 in 2010 was an interesting day for Dan Kemp. Back then, he was an 11-year-old in the Chelsea academy, but attended the FA Cup final at Wembley as a Portsmouth fan.

"I was there that day!" he recalls. "I'm a Portsmouth fan and my family are from there. I've watched them ever since I was young. I was there with my dad and granddad. I was also there two years before to see the final, when Kanu scored the winner at Wembley. That was amazing.

Kemp, now 26, eventually moved on to West Ham's academy, before dropping into the EFL to begin his career. He is currently at his third permanent club in Stevenage after spells at Leyton Orient and MK Dons.

"My journey through different clubs, styles and managers has helped me become a much better and more experienced player and I'm grateful for it," he says.

"It's been some journey. From academy football to making my way in the EFL, I've loved it. There have been ups and downs, different experiences, different teams.

"There's no better feeling than performing on a Saturday and helping the team win. I just want to keep improving and get to the best level possible."

One dream has yet to be fulfilled, however.

"I've never played at Fratton Park or against Portsmouth," he says. "I've always missed the opportunity, but hopefully one day."

Leo Castledine: Making my debut at Stamford Bridge was amazing

And sticking with the theme of Chelsea youngsters... from a former Blue to a current one. Leo Castledine is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town in League One from the Premier League giants.

He got picked up by Chelsea when he was a teenager at AFC Wimbledon, and as a boyhood fan it was a dream come true for the 20-year-old.

"There was a lot of interest from different clubs but in my mind there was only one I wanted to hear from," he says. "The day we got the phone call from Chelea, that was it for me. Nothing else entered my mind.

"I became a scholar, then a schoolboy, then I signed my first professional contract."

The moment came in January 2024, when Castledine made his debut as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough.

"It was what I always dreamt of," he recalls. "I couldn't have been happier. An evening game under the lights at Stamford Bridge. It was a special night."

