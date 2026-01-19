Kieran McKenna: Ipswich manager says 'gap between teams so small' in Championship promotion push

A slow-ish start to the season held back a squad many considered to be the best in the Championship, but the improvement at Ipswich Town has been ominous in recent weeks.

The Tractor Boys find themselves lurking in third spot in the table, two points behind Middlesbrough with a game in hand. They have won six of their last eight.

Kieran McKenna, however, is coy about his side's progress and position.

"Honestly, I wouldn't even call it a promotion race yet," he tells Sky Sports. "Many teams are on similar points, and anyone can beat anyone on any given weekend. The league is incredibly tight.

"We're focused on ourselves rather than worrying about others. Consistency is hard in this division, and the gap between teams is very small. Our goal is to keep winning games and see where we are towards the back end of the season."

Image: Kieran McKenna presented with Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for December

McKenna may be unwilling to call it a promotion race, yet. But whatever it is, it is certainly a very different type of battle to the one they were embroiled in two years ago.

In 2023/24, Ipswich were very much the interlopers in a battle among the heavyweight trio of Leicester City, Leeds and Southampton. This time around, they were the favourites, but actually have eight points less than they did at the same stage then.

McKenna believes it is down to a new group that has taken time to integrate.

"After the summer turnover, things weren't going to be perfectly smooth," he admits. "We lost seven or eight regular starters, including a club captain, a vice-captain, and much of the leadership group.

"It's taken time for everyone to settle, both individually and as a group. Players like Cedric Kipres and Azor Matusiwa, who are in their first season at the club, have grown massively.

"Even second-season players like Jack Clarke and Jaden Philogene are showing their talent and improvements from last season.

"Overall, there's a lot of upward trajectory individually, but we're still focused on improving as a team.

"I do think we have one of the strongest squads in the league. That said, any gap in talent doesn't automatically count for much in the Championship.

"Hard work, teamwork, mentality, and cohesion on and off the pitch are what matter. It's a different challenge this year, but the work we do determines whether we're successful, regardless of squad strength."

Even with all that said, McKenna is still hopeful of adding to his squad before the January window shuts.

Ipswich have never been shy in recent years of mid-season recruitment with the club bringing in winter reinforcements in every season he's been in charge at Portman Road.

"We have good depth and squad numbers, and we've been fortunate with injuries this year," he says. "But we always look to improve in every transfer window.

"If we can find players who add quality now or for the future, we'll pursue that. If not, we'll focus on improving the players we already have. The goal is to be as strong and balanced as possible by the end of January."

