Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Can anyone catch West Brom and Leeds? Tom Cairney chats Fulham, Adam Armstrong takes Ten To Tackle

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we question whether West Brom and Leeds are destined for promotion, look back at all the action from the Championship, League One and League Two, speak to Tom Cairney about all things Fulham and Blackburn's Adam Armstrong takes on Ten To Tackle.

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Don Goodman joins Jonathan Oakes to assess all the key talking points from the weekend in the Championship, as West Brom and Leeds began to pull away again, the play-off race got even tighter and the relegation battle took another twist.

Oakes then speaks to Tom Cairney to discuss all things Fulham, and Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong - fresh from scoring twice at Brentford - answers our questions in Ten To Tackle.

We also assess all the action from League One and League Two, after Fleetwood's good form continued, Ipswich dipped again, Northampton beat Exeter and Cambridge's recent revival went on.

