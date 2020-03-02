Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Leeds flying, WBA stumble and David Prutton's predicted table

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we take a look at the latest twists and turns in the Championship, League One and League Two, Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson takes Ten To Tackle, and David Prutton takes us through his predicted Championship table.

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we assess all the weekend's action from the Championship, including a thumping win for Leeds, a battling victory for Fulham and a shock defeat for West Brom against Wigan.

We then put the Ten To Tackle challenge to Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson, before his former team-mate and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton - who predicts the Championship fixtures every week - talks us through what the table would look like if all his tips came true.

Attention then turns to all the League One action, after Coventry went top following a win over Sunderland, and League Two, where we discuss another win for Cheltenham and a frustrating week for Oldham that ended in an emphatic and much-needed win at Boundary Park.

All that and much, much more!

