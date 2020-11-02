Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Valerien steel & Pukki parties

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast every Monday throughout the season. This week Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Don Goodman and Keith Andrews to discuss all the latest news and action

Monday 2 November 2020 13:40, UK

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundits Keith Andrews and Don Goodman to discuss all the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two.

In the Championship there were big wins for Coventry, Wycombe and Barnsley at the weekend, while Neil Warnock steered Middlesbrough into the top six and Teemu Pukki returned to form with two goals in Norwich's win at Bristol City. We also hear from the striker in Ten To Tackle.

There is a new leader in League One after another win for Peterborough, while Charlton and Doncaster also won, and AFC Wimbledon got a draw at MK Dons ahead of their midweek return to Plough Lane.

In League Two there was another managerial casualty as Tranmere sacked Mike Jackson, Bolton suffered another damaging defeat and we look at two strikers still performing at opposite ends of their careers in Port Vale veteran Tom Pope and Crawley youngster Max Watters.

