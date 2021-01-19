David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Norwich vs Bristol City, Wednesday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Following a brief Christmas dip, the Canaries have started 2021 just the way they'd have hoped, with three wins from three in all competitions. As I mentioned last week, they are the Championship leaders for a reason and everything is going to plan right now.

Injuries were building at a rapid pace for Bristol City last month and it was a troublesome one, in terms of results. Having recalled some players from loan spells, the Robins look to have emerged in a much better position. That said, I can't see past a routine win for Norwich.

Prutton predicts: 2-0

Brentford vs Luton, Wednesday 7pm

Brentford remain 15 Championship games unbeaten but, strangely enough, this will be the first league outing of the year for Thomas Frank's men, with Covid-related issues forcing the postponement of their last three fixtures. They won this game 7-0 last term, but with the Hatters on the march, they can't afford to take their eye off the ball.

I think that if Luton could score more goals, they would be right among the play-off contenders. They aren't too far away from the top six at the moment, but they are the lowest scorers of any of the top 15 teams in the division and that could prove to be an issue later down the line.

Prutton predicts: 2-1

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 7pm

It's taken a fair while, but now things are finally starting to click for Chris Hughton at Forest. They went through a really rough patch at the tail end of last year, where they found both goals and wins hard to come by, and now, having weathered that storm, are now seven unbeaten in all competitions, with just three goals conceded in that time.

A goal from Birmingham's Scott Hogan dealt Boro a defeat by the narrowest of margins at the weekend and Neil Warnock will be keen to get the promotion charge back on track here. This will be an intriguing match-up and, as a result, I can't split them.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

Cardiff vs QPR (Wed 7pm): 1-1

Huddersfield vs Millwall (Wed 7pm): 2-1

Birmingham vs Preston (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1