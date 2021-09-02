Fans' journeys to Championship play-off final

A look back at the emotional roller coaster of the Championship play-off semi-finals for fans ahead of Aston Villa vs Derby.
Aston Villa vs WBA. Leeds vs Derby. Championship Semi Finals - 2019/20. Fan view from in the stands
Aston Villa and West Brom and Leeds and Derby met in two exciting play-off semi-finals in 2019, two of the greatest clashes in the history of the second tier.
We get the action from the heart of the terraces as the Billy Grant was in the stands at The Hawthorns and Elland Road capturing the action and reaction of the fans before, during and after the match.
