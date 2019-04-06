Garry Monk believes Birmingham can end bad run of form and avoid Championship drop

Birmingham manager Garry Monk is optimistic

Garry Monk insists his Birmingham players are "not afraid" of their task in the remaining games - to stop the Blues being relegated.

Birmingham have slipped into the fight for safety with seven games to go after they were hit with a nine-point deduction for breaking EFL financial fair play rules.

Manager Monk, whose side are also on a run of five straight defeats, insists every team - even promotion-chasing Middlesbrough - go through bad spells, but sees his side ending theirs in the coming weeks.

"Every game is difficult and 11 teams have gone through four-plus [game[ losing streaks, nearly half the league" Monk said ahead of Saturday's home clash with promotion-chasing Leeds.

"Look at Middlesbrough - they have lost five in a row, even with the squad they have, and they have gone through it or are going through it. It shows the competitiveness of the league.

"We will do everything we can in the final seven games to get the points we need to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.

"We will try and focus on the positives. We are doing everything in our power to come out of the run we are in. The confidence levels are still right up there, and the feeling inside the changing room is a positive one.

"They are a great bunch of lads, they are hard working, they feel strongly about what they are doing on the pitch, for the club - you've seen it from the backing of our fans, despite our bad run.

"I can only give you my honest view, the view from inside the changing room is that these lads are not afraid of adversity, the confidence levels are still there, recent performances have warranted points, we have just been unlucky, we know what we need to do."