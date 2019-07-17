Birmingham beat PSV and Feyenoord to Dan Crowley signing

Former Arsenal trainee Dan Crowley has travelled to Birmingham for a medical

Birmingham City have beaten PSV and Feyenoord in the race to sign former Arsenal and Aston Villa trainee Dan Crowley, Sky Sports News understands.

A fee believed to be worth around £750,000 has been agreed with Dutch top-flight side Willem II.

The midfielder is now back in the West Midlands for a medical and to discuss personal terms.

Crowley impressed in his two and a half years in Dutch football, and was an ever-present last season for Willem II and helped them to the Dutch Cup final.

Crowley (left) was at Arsenal until 2017

The Coventry-born player is keen on a return to English football in his native West Midlands.

He will become the first player signed under new Birmingham manager Pep Clotet, who took over from his old boss Garry Monk last month.

The Championship club had already brought in Gary Gardner in a swap deal that saw Jota move to Aston Villa.

Che Adams, Birmingham's top goalscorer last season, has also moved to Southampton in a £15m deal.