Pep Clotet appointed Birmingham City head coach on permanent basis

Pep Clotet has been the caretaker head coach since June

Pep Clotet has been appointed Birmingham City head coach on a permanent basis.

Clotet, 42, had been in the position in a caretaker capacity since June after taking over from Garry Monk.

The Spaniard has guided Birmingham to 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table after 19 games.

"We have a clear vision of what our footballing philosophy needs to be and Pep and his staff have begun to implement that," said a club statement.

"Pep has shown his coaching expertise, man-management and leadership skills, allied to exemplary professional conduct, that can help take the club forward.

"We trust that our supporters will continue to get behind Pep, the coaching staff and the players, all of whom are passionate about bringing success to Birmingham City and have the club's interests at heart."

2:01 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Millwall. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Millwall.

Barcelona-born Clotet joined Birmingham as assistant manager in March 2018.

Birmingham travel to Reading on Saturday, looking for their first league win in five games.