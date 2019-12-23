Birmingham's team of the decade

Stephen Carr and Lee Bowyer won the Carling Cup with Birmingham in 2011

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Birmingham fan Bik Singh from Blues 4 All gives us their selection.

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

Being an Ex-Manchester United and England keeper, Foster surely has to be top calibre. A great penalty save on his home debut and a sensational goalkeeping display when we won the Carling Cup.

Right-back: Stephen Carr

Carr came out of retirement to play for the Blues. A class defender with an amazing engine, enormous passion and drive who was good going forward. Our cup-winning captain.

Centre-back: Roger Johnson

Brilliant in the air and physically strong. Played at his peak for us and helped us to our highest league position in the Premier League.

Centre-back: Scott Dann

A very composed centre-half who formed a solid partnership with Roger Johnson.

Left-back: David Murphy

Had a great left foot and very good going forward. Not the best defensively but was always calm under pressure. Shame he had to retire early due to injury.

Right-midfield: Sebastian Larsson

A dead-ball specialist who scored a large number of free-kicks. A genuine fans' favourite with his high energy, drive and committed displays.

Central midfield: Barry Ferguson

Probably the most influential midfielder we have had since Mark Ward. A class player who was superb at keeping the ball - had a high pass completion rate too.

Central midfield: Lee Bowyer

Goal-scoring midfielder who could really mix it up. Despite our fans initially not wanting him to sign, he won them over with his wholehearted quality performances.

Left-midfield: Gary McSheffrey

On his debut season he scored 16 goals from the left wing. Made an instant impact and was always a constant goal threat.

Striker: Kevin Phillips

A very clinical finisher who would guarantee you goals. Always in the right place at the right time.

Striker: Che Adams

Cleaned up at the End Of Season awards last year with 22 league goals, earning him a big-money transfer to Southampton. A fantastic talent.