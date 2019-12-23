Birmingham's team of the decade
Last Updated: 23/12/19
We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.
Here, Birmingham fan Bik Singh from Blues 4 All gives us their selection.
Goalkeeper: Ben Foster
Being an Ex-Manchester United and England keeper, Foster surely has to be top calibre. A great penalty save on his home debut and a sensational goalkeeping display when we won the Carling Cup.
Right-back: Stephen Carr
Carr came out of retirement to play for the Blues. A class defender with an amazing engine, enormous passion and drive who was good going forward. Our cup-winning captain.
Centre-back: Roger Johnson
Brilliant in the air and physically strong. Played at his peak for us and helped us to our highest league position in the Premier League.
Centre-back: Scott Dann
A very composed centre-half who formed a solid partnership with Roger Johnson.
Left-back: David Murphy
Had a great left foot and very good going forward. Not the best defensively but was always calm under pressure. Shame he had to retire early due to injury.
Right-midfield: Sebastian Larsson
A dead-ball specialist who scored a large number of free-kicks. A genuine fans' favourite with his high energy, drive and committed displays.
Central midfield: Barry Ferguson
Probably the most influential midfielder we have had since Mark Ward. A class player who was superb at keeping the ball - had a high pass completion rate too.
Central midfield: Lee Bowyer
Goal-scoring midfielder who could really mix it up. Despite our fans initially not wanting him to sign, he won them over with his wholehearted quality performances.
Left-midfield: Gary McSheffrey
On his debut season he scored 16 goals from the left wing. Made an instant impact and was always a constant goal threat.
Striker: Kevin Phillips
A very clinical finisher who would guarantee you goals. Always in the right place at the right time.
Striker: Che Adams
Cleaned up at the End Of Season awards last year with 22 league goals, earning him a big-money transfer to Southampton. A fantastic talent.