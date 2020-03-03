Birmingham City Women part company with manager Marta Tejedor

Marta Tejedor has left Birmingham after just over a year in charge

Birmingham City Women have parted company with manager Marta Tejedor, with the club second from bottom in the Women's Super League.

Charlie Baxter will step up from first-team coach to head coach on an interim basis as the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Former Chile and Peru national coach Tejedor was appointed manager in January 2019 and helped guide Birmingham to a fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League, with a record points total.

However, this season the Blues are second from bottom in the table and the club say recent league results were a major factor for the change.

A Birmingham statement read: "The club believes the move is in the best interests of both parties as we seek fresh impetus for the remainder of the season."

"The club would like to thank Marta for all her efforts and we wish her every success in the future."

Baxter has been with Blues since 2015 when he came in as an U13s coach in the centre of excellence.

After becoming the regional talent club's head of technical development he moved up to the women's first team as assistant coach.

Holder of a UEFA B coaching licence and starting his A licence in April, Baxter was appointed women's first team coach in 2019.

He was an integral part of the coaching team when the Blues reached the FA Cup Final in 2017.