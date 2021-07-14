Neil Etheridge: Birmingham goalkeeper being treated in hospital for COVID-19

Birmingham technical director Craig Gardner: "We're in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can. He's in the best possible hands and we're hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity"

Neil Etheridge recently returned to pre-season training with Birmingham but is now being treated for coronavirus

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is being treated in hospital for coronavirus, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old Philippines international recently returned for pre-season training with Birmingham at the end of June but is now being treated in hospital after contracting the virus.

"The club can confirm that @Neil38Etheridge is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19," read a club statement on Twitter.

"Everyone at #BCFC is sending him all our strength and best wishes."

Birmingham's technical director, former midfielder Craig Gardner added: "On behalf of the Board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we're all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19.

"We're in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.

"He's in the best possible hands and we're hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity."

Birmingham face Sheffield United in their opening game of the new Championship season on August 7.