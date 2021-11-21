Birmingham City Women appoint Darren Carter as interim head coach

Birmingham City Women have appointed Darren Carter as interim head coach following the sacking of Scott Booth earlier this week.

Former Birmingham player Carter, 37, will take charge of training this week but his first game will not be until they host Manchester City in the Women's Super League (WSL) on December 12.

Carter was most recently head coach of third-tier side West Bromwich Albion Women, having joined in September.

The Blues' announcement followed their 5-0 loss to Chelsea in the WSL on Sunday.

"It is a great opportunity for me and the journey I am currently on, with my coaching career, and I want to make an impact and bring some positivity to the place," Carter said in a club statement.

Carter will be supported by assistant Tony Elliott, goalkeeping coach Daniel Matraszek and coach Marcus Bignot, who previously managed the women's team from 1998-2005.

Prior to his position at West Brom, Carter had held a similar role at Solihull Moors last year where he finished his playing career.

Birmingham are 11th in the WSL table, with one point from their opening eight games of the season.