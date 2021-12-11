Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Birmingham City pay tribute to murdered six-year-old fan

Birmingham City announced on Friday they had renamed its family zone Arthur's Area, "a fun-filled space for young supporters to enjoy prior to kick-off"; period of applause was held in the sixth minute of the Cardiff match

Birmingham City and the club's fans have paid tribute to murdered schoolboy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes before and during their home match against Cardiff

Birmingham City fans gathered to march in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes before their home game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Supporters walked through the city to St Andrew's singing the six-year-old's name, before they laid wreaths and flowers at the stadium.

A period of applause was also held in the sixth minute of the Championship match, the club's first home fixture since the murdered schoolboy's killers were jailed.

Arthur died of an "unsurvivable" brain injury at the hands of Emma Tustin following a campaign of "evil" abuse by her and his father, Thomas Hughes, in Solihull last year.

The couple were sentenced for murder and manslaughter respectively at Coventry Crown Court on December 3.

Birmingham City announced on Friday they had renamed its family zone Arthur's Area, "a fun-filled space for young supporters to enjoy prior to kick-off".

The club has also contacted a local stencil artist called Disney to decorate the newly renamed area, which will have information points installed by local children's charities to help tackle child abuse.

A club statement read: "The lasting image of Arthur, shared across social media and used by a number of news outlets in recent weeks, depicts a smiling, happy boy wearing a Blues shirt, and we as a club will strive to keep that memory alive in people's hearts and minds forever."

Birmingham City also revealed plans are in place to create a memorial garden in Arthur's name at St Andrew's, with designs to be shared with supporters when they have been finalised.

The match programme for the Cardiff game featured Arthur on the front cover, with £1 from each sale going to children's charities in Birmingham.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street tweeted: "It says so much about our city and region the way everyone has come together in the face of such tragedy and heartbreak."

Several clubs across the English game united to remember Arthur before and during matches last weekend.