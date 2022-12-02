Birmingham takeover: Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pull out of deal

Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez say they have pulled out of their bid to buy Birmingham City following five months of talks.

Richardson has confirmed that their company Maxco Capital were unable to agree revised terms after being granted exclusivity to complete a takeover in the summer.

Former Barcelona player Lopez and self-proclaimed "lifelong Birmingham fan" Richardson told Sky Sports News in July that they had paid a deposit and begun a period of due diligence into the club's business.

At that time they said the takeover would be completed "within three weeks" and have since been pictured welcoming new signings to St Andrew's.

But Richardson said in a statement on Friday: "Following several months of due diligence at BCFC, Maxco has decided not to proceed with the purchase of the shareholding and stadium of BCFC at this time.

"In light of our due diligence we attempted to renegotiate the terms of the original agreement to reflect our understanding of the current business status, but could not agree revised terms with the current owners.

"We have been left with no alternative and are bitterly disappointed as we know what this club means to the community and the very loyal fanbase.

"We really hope that BCFC finds an owner who is as passionate about this club as we are."

How to watch EFL matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.