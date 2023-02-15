Troy Deeney: Birmingham captain racially abused by home supporter after defeat to Cardiff at St Andrew's

Troy Deeney and several fans reported racial abuse being aimed at the Birmingham captain from a stand housing home supporters after the club's 2-0 defeat to Cardiff at St Andrew's on Tuesday; "It is yet another highlight of the lack of education and respect of certain fans," said Deeney

Troy Deeney says the racial abuse he received at the hands of a Birmingham supporter on Tuesday shows "certain football fans" are still lacking in "education and respect".

Deeney - Birmingham's captain - and a number of supporters reported hearing the striker being subjected to racist abuse following the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Cardiff at St Andrew's.

The abuse was identified as coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick Lower stand as the players were heading towards the tunnel.

Birmingham say the incident has been referred to the "relevant authorities" and that they will assist with any investigation.

A club statement added: "Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch. There is no room for racism in the game."

The abuse aimed at Deeney comes just weeks after goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reported being racially abused by a supporter in the home section of Ewood Park during Birmingham's FA Cup tie at Blackburn.

Deeney: I refuse to take racial abuse

Deeney released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday thanking the supporters who reported the abuse, adding it was the first time in his career he had been racially abused by a fan of his own team.

"[After] 17 years in this game, I've developed what I would consider a strong skin," wrote Deeney. "[I] can take criticism and people coming at me better than most, but one thing I refuse to take is racial abuse - and for the first time in my career it was done by an individual supporting my own team.

"For it to happen to Neil a couple of weeks ago and myself last night, it is yet another highlight of the lack of education and quite frankly respect of certain football fans across this country.

"And to anyone that thinks the campaigning that I and others have done over the last few years in regards to racism is pointless or distracting, I ask that you try and understand that to be abused about something you literally have no control over is a feeling NO ONE should ever have to be subject to.

"I'd like to thank the fans that came forward and made it known to the club - it's good to see there are still people that are able to see right from wrong."

Blues 4 All, an official Birmingham supporters' group, offered its support to Deeney and described the abuse as "abhorrent, reprehensible and deeply saddening".

A spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "As a fully inclusive supporters' group, set up with the specific intention of introducing fans from under-represented groups to St Andrew's, we find this behaviour abhorrent, reprehensible and deeply saddening.

"As Blues supporters we find it even more disturbing that it came from the home section of the ground.

"Racism and discrimination are diseases in any part of society and should not be tolerated at a sporting event nor the wider community.

"Birmingham City Football Club and Troy have our unconditional support in eradicating racism and intolerance in all its forms and we trust the individual responsible will not only be banned for life from the club, but prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."